Bristol City’s Ross McCrorie has sent a message to Maya Jama after the Love Island host commented on his welcome video by the club.

What did Ross McCrorie say to Maya Jama?

The Robins completed the signing of the Scotsman from Aberdeen in a £2m deal on Tuesday night, with the club using Love Island as inspiration as they welcomed McCrorie to the club.

It’s common for clubs to make a big deal about a new signing, and the Robins are no different, with the media team having created the video after it was confirmed that they had brought in McCrorie, in a deal that had been on the cards for a few weeks.

The clip, which included Jama, was seen by over two million people on Twitter, with the Love Island TV host one of those. And, she decided to respond, with the Bristol born Jama reacting to the announcement on social media.

“My family are Rovers, but I support anything Bristolian so I’m here for this.”

And, that caught the attention of McCrorie, who sent the following reply to Jama, which referenced the popular TV show that has just started.

“Shall we go to the fire pit?”

McCrorie set for a busy summer

This was a funny message from McCrorie, and it’s good for fans to see another side of him away from the pitch, and he clearly doesn’t take himself too seriously, evident by the announcement video.

Bringing him in from Aberdeen was a good bit of business for Nigel Pearson, as McCrorie is a very good player that can do a job in central defence, midfield or even wing-back. So, having someone like that in the squad is a massive positive, and he certainly has the potential to be a key player at Ashton Gate in the next 12 months.

Firstly though, McCrorie’s focus will be on the Scotland national team, as he looks to make his first appearance for his country, which will no doubt be a very proud moment for the former Rangers man and all the McCrorie family.

So, the 25-year-old could be in for an exciting few months ahead of his Bristol City debut, with Pearson making moves early in the market as he looks to strengthen his squad.