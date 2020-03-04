Bristol City’s problems run much deeper than just a defensive drop-off: Comment

Bristol City fans may be feeling a concerning sense of deja vu at present.

For the second consecutive season, the Robins are pressing for a play-off place but find themselves just outside the top six with another winless run threatening to cause their dreams of promotion to evaporate.

Last season, Lee Johnson’s men finished eighth–four points outside the play-offs.

City were something of a surprise package and their success was built upon the strength and resolve of their defensive unit.

Clearly, there has been a drop-off in that area this season but their problems run much deeper than just that.

City conceded the fifth-fewest goals in the division (53) last season, while in Tomas Kalas and Adam Webster they had a centre-back duo that was rated as the best in the Championship by some opponents.

In the current campaign, they have been far less solid defensively. The Robins have conceded 50 goals already and are on course to concede 64 by the time the Championship wraps up in May.

The loss of Webster, who joined Brighton in the summer, and injuries to both Kalas and Jay Dasilva have all contributed to that.

It seems City have failed to build on their defensive strength last season and have, in fact, regressed but what is hugely worrying is that they’re struggling in the offensive third as well.

Statistics from football betting analyst Mark O’Haire highlight their worrying inefficiencies and lack of quality in the final third.

The Robins rank 22nd in the Championship in shots and shots on target, 21st in shots in the box and 19th in touches in the box.

They’ve struggled in connecting with players in those areas, as well, and rank 19th in terms of deep completions and 11th in very deep conclusions.

There are few ways to illustrate this better than looking at Johnson’s side’s expected goals (xG). They average an xG of just 0.98 per game, the third-lowest of any Championship side.

Based on these statistics, it is unsurprising that Nahki Wells, a proven and prolific Championship goalscorer elsewhere, is yet to really find his shooting boots at Ashton Gate.

These statistics will likely be a sobering sight for City fans and hint at the fact that their issues run much deeper than just a defensive drop-off.

That said, they’re just two points back from the top six and certainly in with a shout of securing a play-off place.

City have been out-created in their last four games, according to xG, and have failed to win during that period.

If they’re going to fight their way into the top six, Johnson needs to find a way to solve this attacking issue and improve his side in the final third ahead of a tough run-in.

It remains to be seen exactly how he is going to do that but with the arrival of Fulham and a trip to in-form Blackburn Rovers just around the corner, you feel he needs to work it out soon.