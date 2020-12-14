Bristol City’s previous transfer interest in striker flagged, situation changed ahead of January

Bristol City were seriously interested in Glenn Murray this summer before the striker joined Watford, although he could be available again next month.

The 37-year-old, who has shone at this level in the past, joined the Hornets on a season-long loan from Brighton, but the move hasn’t really worked out at all.

Murray is way down the pecking order at Vicarage Road and has failed to play since late October, whilst he fails to make the matchday squad regularly, as the likes of Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Stipe Perica and Joao Pedro are preferred.

Therefore, The Athletic have revealed that he could leave in January if the two clubs and the player are happy for that to happen, which seems likely. They then add that another move would be on the cards.

Even though they don’t confirm whether Bristol City would be in for the target man, the update confirms the Robins were chasing him previously.

With Nahki Wells, Chris Martin and Famara Diedhiou at the club, Dean Holden is well-stocked for options up top.

The verdict

You can understand why the Robins were desperate to sign Murray in the summer, as he is a good target man and scores goals.

Unfortunately for him, the switch to Watford just hasn’t worked, as Vladimir Ivic has too many options to choose from.

So, an exit from Watford seems inevitable, and you can imagine many Championship clubs will be taking notice of Murray’s situation, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

