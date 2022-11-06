Bristol City’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Bristol City have a lot of contract situations to contend with as the rest of this Championship campaign progresses.

Like most clubs, the contract situations that are to be played out this summer will likely be determined about what this season could hold for the Robins.

Here, we take a look at the situations of several Bristol City players who will see their current deal expire in 2023 and will also outline those who have an additional year option clamped to their contract…

Han-Noah Massengo, Nathan Baker and Chris Martin

Han-Noah Massengo is currently out of the first-team picture at Ashton Gate, with the 21-year-old likely to depart the club when his contract expires in the summer.

As for Nathan Baker, the defender was forced to retire during the last campaign as a result of a head injury, with the Robins currently honouring his contract and paying out until the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Experienced striker Chris Martin is also likely to depart when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, with the former Derby County forward being reduced to just three Championship starts this season.

The big weekend Bristol City quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 When did Bristol City appoint Nigel Pearson as their manager? December 2020 January 2020 September 2021 February 2021

Dan Bentley, Jay Dasilva and Nahki Wells

Dan Bentley has recently been dethroned from his starting spot in-between the sticks at Ashton Gate, with Max O’Leary being promoted to starting XI duties.

The experienced goalkeeper sees his contract expire in the summer, with it now being unknown how this situation will play out.

Jay Dasilva has featured regularly from the in the league this season for the Robins, with it being likely that the club will enter contract negotiations with the full-back as the season progresses.

Nahki Wells is amongst the best in the league when it comes to goal contributions this season with the experienced forward proving to be an important part of the club’s campaign thus far.

It will be interesting to see if fresh terms are put his way.

Owura Edwards, Taylor Moore, Max O’Leary, Antoine Semenyo and Zak Vyner

Max O’Leary, Antoine Semenyo and Zak Vyner are all in and around the first team picture and the club possess an option of extending all three deals by an additional year.

The same goes for Owura Edwards and Taylor Moore who are currently on loan at Ross County and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

Semenyo has attracted Premier League interest in the past and will likely generate even more as his contract edges closer to expiration.