Burnley have rightly earned many plaudits for their efforts in the Championship this season.

Wrapping up promotion on Friday night with a win over Middlesbrough, even more praise came their way.

Indeed, with seven matches to go, Burnley hold an 11 point advantage over Sheffield United in second place, and there is a 19 point gap between the Clarets and third-placed Middlesbrough.

That is no easy feat, and it is something that has been acknowledged by many over the weekend.

One such person to do so is former Burnley striker Nakhi Wells.

Wells joined the Clarets in 2017 from Huddersfield Town, and departed in January 2020 to join Bristol City, where he remains to this day.

What has Nakhi Wells said about Burnley?

As outlined above, having been a former player at the club, Nakhi Wells may be slightly more invested in Burnley's success than the average person.

Perhaps that is why the Bristol City striker took to Twitter to issue a very classy message towards his former club after their promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed with a victory on Friday night.

Indeed, on the social media platform, Wells wrote: "Congratulations @BurnleyOfficial👏🏾,"

"Definitely the best side in the division.

"Good to see you back in the top flight 🙌🏾❤️."

Nakhi Wells' time at Burnley

Whilst he issued a very classy message to the club, it did come as a bit of a surprise given how Nakhi Wells' time at Turf Moor went.

Having joined in 2017, he remained at the club until 2020 officially, but during that period, made just ten appearances for the Clarets.

Indeed, Wells spent both the 2018/19 and part of the 2019/20 season on loan at QPR, away from Burnley, before eventually joining Bristol City in January 2020.

It would be fair to say his Burnley career did not quite work out, then, but Wells has shown his talent at second tier level time and time again in recent seasons, including this campaign, in which he has 11 goals and five assists for Bristol City.

It's brilliant to see that the 32-year-old does not hold any grudges given how things went at Turf Moor.

In fact, his tough time at the club arguably makes this message all the more classy.