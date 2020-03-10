Bristol City’s Nahki Wells reveals the current Championship star he idolised growing up

Nahki Wells has revealed that Derby County’s Wayne Rooney has ‘always been his favourite player’.

Wells, 29, joined Bristol City in January. He started the season on-loan at QPR where he’d scored 15 goals in all competitions, but he was recalled by Sean Dyche in the final week of the transfer window as Burnley sought a swap deal for Josh Brownhill.

After making his Bristol City debut against QPR, he later scored his first goal for the club in the 3-2 win over Rooney’s Rams, and last weekend scored his second for the club in their 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Taking part in a fan Q+A on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Wells was asked who his favourite player was when he was a young footballer:

“Wayne Rooney has always been my favourite player. More so, the later part of my early teens to when I became professional. I loved him and aspired to play against him and United. Lucky enough I’ve been able to do both.”

Wells was born on the island of Bermuda, half way between the USA and the UK in the middle of the Atlantic ocean:

“Shaun Goater was a big inspiration, coming from Bermuda to grace the Premier League, play for Manchester City,” continued Wells. “And he played for this club as well, so he was another big inspiration growing up.”

Rooney will have inspired a host of young footballers with his 2000’s breakthrough.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 13th July 1993 - Basildon, England Callum O'Dowda Daniel Bentley Korey Smith Tommy Rowe

He’s been in the game for nearly two decades and he’s only 34, and now players in the Championship are lucky enough to face him twice a season, and see England’s all-time top-scorer in the flesh.

The verdict

There’s some aspects of Rooney’s game that has rubbed off on Wells – the diagonal runs across the defensive line, the forward dribbling and fierce shots from range.

Wells has had an okay start to life at Bristol City, and will be confident going into the weekend game against Blackburn Rovers having scored a well-taken goal against Fulham.