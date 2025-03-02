This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW's Bristol City fan pundit has labelled Robins central midfield pair Max Bird and Jason Knight as two of the best and most underrated players in the Championship.

Bristol City have enjoyed a strong 2024/25 campaign so far in manager Liam Manning's first full season in the Ashton Gate dugout.

The Robins are firmly in the race for a play-off finish, which is something the club have yet to achieve since their promotion from League One in 2015.

A large part of their success this term has been down to their engine room pairing of Bird and Knight. Both 24, the two have formed a rock-solid partnership, one that is perhaps not being talked about as much as it ought to be.

Praise heaped on Bristol City midfield pair Max Bird and Jason Knight

We asked our Bristol City fan pundit, Jack Buchanan: 'Max Bird and Jason Knight have been excellent this season, are they two of the most underrated central midfielders in the Championship - of so, why do you think that is?'

Buchanan responded: "I think they probably are two of the most underrated Championship midfielders.

"I think they're also two of the best Championship midfielders. Certainly as a pairing rather than as individuals. They work really, really well together.

"Jason Knight, one of the two players in company with Zak Vyner who has played every minute for us in the league this season. Absolutely incredible. I can't really remember a bad game from either of them, but specifically Knight more so.

"Bird plays that more kind of luxury role, I guess, a lot of the time, whereas Knight's an absolute workhorse. But as a pairing, I think they're absolutely superb. One of the best duos in the Championship.

"If we were to go up, I think they're the only two really in the starting XI at the moment that would probably keep their place. It would probably be those two, maybe Vyner at a push, maybe Luke McNally.

"But yes, I think they're absolutely incredible."

Jason Knight and Max Bird have been critical to Bristol City's success this season

Knight and Bird have quietly been going about their business for Bristol City, but the pair are the beating heart of Manning's side, with pretty much everything going through them.

Whether it be dictating the tempo by constantly looking to get on the ball, carving out attacking opportunities or stopping opposition ones, they do it all for the Robins.

Max Bird v Jason Knight 24/25 Championship stats after 34 games - As per FotMob Player Apps Goals Assists Successful passes Chances created Duels won Recoveries Avg. match rating Max Bird 34 1 6 918 54 116 131 7.2/10 Jason Knight 34 3 5 1,478 47 207 238 7.5/10

Having both arrived from Derby County, they have formed the backbone of City's side this season, and without them, they would likely not be in such a promising position to secure a top-six finish heading into the home straight of the campaign.

So, whilst they may not make the headlines as much as some of their fellow positional peers in the second tier, there will no doubt be managers across the division who would love to have just one of Knight or Bird in their team.

As such, should the Robins fail to win promotion to the Premier League this season, then the club's hierarchy may face a long summer trying to retain their star central midfield duo.

Leeds, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley fans may not agree with Bird & Knight claim

It's fair to say that supporters of clubs such as Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United may not agree with Buchanan's confident claim regarding Knight and Bird.

Ao Tanaka has been one of the standout players in the Championship in general so far this season, whilst teammates Joe Rothwell and Ilia Gruev have both proven themselves to be quality central midfielders at second tier level too - we also cannot forget Ethan Ampadu.

Moving over to their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, Blades fans will argue that Vini Souza stands above the rest in terms of Championship central midfielders, and they have a strong case.

Sydie Peck and Ollie Arblaster have the potential to enter the debate in time, whilst Gustavo Hamer rarely looks anything less than a cut above at second tier level, regardless of whether he's in central midfield, or out wide.

Burnley also have a plethora of classy centre-midfielders at their disposal too. Josh Brownhill has established himself as a leading player in the division for some time, whilst Josh Laurent and Josh Cullen are also quality performers.

As far as Sunderland are concerned, they have a strong case to be made for possessing the strongest and deepest engine room options in the division this season.

Jobe Bellingham looks destined for a big-money move in the near future, as does fellow teenage sensation Chris Rigg.

Dan Neil has cemented himself as one of the Championship's best central midfielders over the last few seasons, whilst despite operating on the left prior to his recent injury setback, Roma loanee Enzo Le Fee is a centre-midfielder by trade, and has instantly looked a player that is too good for the level following his January move from Serie A.

Bird and Knight have been superb for Bristol City this season, of that there is no doubt. However, can it confidently be said that they are the two best in the Championship? Many would argue not.