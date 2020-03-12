Bristol City’s Lee Johnson makes Leeds and West Brom claim in academy rant

In an impassioned rant about the club’s academy, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has claimed that the South West club are similar to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion as they have a strong conveyor belt of young talent but a first team that is difficult to get a place in.

Robins fans have seen glimpses of some of their bright homegrown prospects in recent seasons, with the likes of Taylor Moore, Max O’Leary, and Antoine Semenyo all featuring for the first team.

Much of the young players that could have an impact in the senior squad next season are out on loan at the moment, with Moore, O’Leary, Semenyo, Liam Walsh and Joe Morrell all playing for League One sides.

Johnson was asked by the Bristol Post about how difficult it would be for players to make the step up from League One to the Championship, and responded with a passionate rant about the club’s academy system.

He heaped praise on the club’s youth set up and the quality of the young talent coming through at the club.

Johnson said: “We are producing more players than ever at this football club. By a country mile. More league players.

“In 10 years’ time, people will look back on this era and say ‘oh my god, look how many players came through at Bristol City’.”

He added: “That production line is very important–but also it should be difficult to get in Bristol City’s team.

“It’s the same at West Brom and Leeds. Look at [Jamie] Shackleton at Leeds [England U20 player; transfer target of the future?]. A very good player–can’t get in. Can’t get in because Leeds are flying and probably going to the Premier League.”

The Robins are within touching distance of the play-offs, sitting just one point back from the top six.

They travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Verdict

You can see where Johnson is coming from here. City appear to have some exciting young players coming through at the moment, while they’re also pushing for a top-six place.

It is going to be really interesting to see the make-up of the Robins side next season, with the likes of Walsh, Morrell and Moore returning from loan.

Before that, City have a real chance of making the play-offs this season and will be hoping to move a step in the right direction with a win on Saturday.