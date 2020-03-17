Bristol City’s January decision has already proven the right call: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

Bristol City will likely have come away from the winter transfer window feeling happy with their business.

As well as the addition of a proven Championship striker in Nahki Wells and a proven midfielder in Markus Henriksen, the Robins brought in promising Leicester City centre-back Filip Benkovic.

However, there were also decisions made to send City players out on loan elsewhere, including one move that has already looked the right call.

Sammie Szmodics joined Peterborough United on loan during the winter transfer window and has been fantastic for the Posh so far.

The playmaker was reportedly chased by a number of Championship sides when he became a free agent last summer but City won the race for the 24-year-old.

The dynamic attacking midfielder’s performances for Colchester United over the past few years speak for themselves, having scored 28 goals and contributed 13 assists in the last two seasons.

There were never any questions over Szmodic’s ability but rather, given he’s spent the majority of his career in League Two, over whether he would be able to sparkle in the same way and have the same sort of impact on the Championship stage.

In pre-season, Szmodics produced a number of hugely impressive performances but he didn’t have the same sort of impact once the Championship season began.

The 24-year-old made just four appearances for the Robins in the first half of the campaign without providing either a goal or an assist and failing to really offer his usual dynamism.

The worst thing to do from City’s perspective would have been to just let him sit on the bench all season, particularly with the likes of Kasey Palmer and Jamie Paterson at the club.

A Championship loan may have been ideal but sending him somewhere that he would be starting regularly was the key.

He has got that at Peterborough and his production in the final third have proven to City just what a talented player they have on their hands.

Szmodics has made 10 appearances for the League One side in total, scoring four goals and providing four assists, and has already become a key player for them in the final third.

The playmaker has proven himself above League Two level, which will likely give him lots of confidence heading into next season.

At the moment, the decision to give Szmodics some time away from Ashton Gate is looking a very smart one.