Bristol City’s immediate transfer plans become clearer after Nigel Pearson comments

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has said players has said he only expects more signings to arrive at Ashton Gate this summer if they cash in on a few players or feel it’s the right signing to pursue, in an interview with BBC Radio Bristol.

The 57-year-old has made four signings in the transfer window so far, with his former Leicester City midfielders Matty James and Andy King coming in, Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson joining and Nathan Baker re-signing for the club after initially being released in May.

But after seeing Famara Diedhiou leave the club on the expiry of his contract, the club were also expected to bring in a striker to replace the Senegalese 28-year-old with Jamie Paterson also departing Ashton Gate.

However, when speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Pearson played down the prospect of new signings coming in and said: “We’ll only add further if there are outgoings now. Or if there is a deal to be done that we as a club feel is the right thing to do.

“I’m not going to add players for the sake of it, and we’re also mindful of keeping the club in a healthy financial situation.

“My intention this window, and I think I’ve made it pretty clear from day one, has been to stabilise the squad and make it more solid through the middle.”

Although the versatile Andreas Weimann will feel like a new signing for the Robins after spending the majority of last season out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, a new signing to compete with the likes of the Austrian, Chris Martin and Nakhi Wells would have been welcomed.

Bristol City scored at a rate of a goal per game in the league last season and although this isn’t the worst total with their defence requiring improvement, something Atkinson will provide, they may want to add more firepower up top as they look to vastly improve on last season’s disappointing 19th-place finish.

The Verdict:

It’s a sensible decision to hold back from spending too much with Covid-19’s continuing impact on club revenue and EFL profit and sustainability rules to abide by, especially when you consider wage bills are the killer for many clubs when sailing close to the wind with restrictions or even worse, breaching them.

Despite this though, one more signing in the attacking department could go a long way in helping Bristol City to recover from an unnerving past year and enable the side to break into the top half of the Championship table next term.

New Ipswich Town signing Joe Pigott may have been an ideal acquisition on a free after scoring 20 goals for AFC Wimbledon in the tier below last season, now is the time for them to pursue other targets after having a productive summer so far.