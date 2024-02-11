Bristol City will still have hopes this 2023/24 season can be a successful campaign for them.

The Robins have been in the Championship for several seasons now but have not really come close to reaching the Premier League.

The club decided to make a change in the dugout this season, despite the decent job that Nigel Pearson had done during his time at Ashton Gate.

The Robins turned to Oxford United manager Liam Manning to lead the club forward, with the hope he can be the one that helps them finally return to the top flight.

City had a busy January transfer window, as Manning looked to make some personal changes to his new squad, and more additions are expected in the summer.

That got us thinking at Football League World about who the club’s highest-paid players have been in each of the last five seasons, based on Capology's estimations...

Matty James - £27,500

2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24

Matty James arrived at Ashton Gate on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City in 2021.

The midfielder started in the academy at Manchester United and spent six years at Old Trafford, which included a loan spell at Preston North End.

James joined Leicester in 2012, and while he had his injury problems, he was a fantastic servant for the club - though the majority of his contributions came at Championship level.

Matty James' stats per division (As it stands February 6th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 239 13 16 Premier League 42 0 1 Premier League 2 12 0 2 Reserve North League 8 0 1 Reserve League 7 0 0

He left the Foxes because he wanted to play regular football and signed for City, where he continues to be now.

The midfielder arrived and instantly became the club’s highest paid player, with Capologyestimating him to be on a weekly wage of £27,500, which adds up to £1,430,000 a year.

The 32-year-old continues to be the highest-paid player at the club, just beating striker Nahki Wells to the spot.

Alfie Mawson - £31,923

2020/21

Alfie Mawson joined Bristol City in September 2020 on a loan deal from Fulham, which lasted just six months.

The defender’s arrival at Ashton Gate made him the club’s highest earner that season, with Capologyestimating him to be on a weekly wage of £31,923 - £1,660,000 across a whole season, though the Robins likely weren't paying all of his wages.

Mawson started his career in the academy of Brentford Football Club and stayed with the Bees until 2015 when he joined Barnsley on a free transfer. The defender impressed enormously during his time at Oakwell, and that earned him his chance to join Swansea City.

The 30-year-old continued to progress, and then two years later he got a big money move to Fulham, but his time with the Cottagers wasn’t as successful, as he struggled for game time, which saw him head to Ashton Gate on loan. He impressed early on for City but an injury saw his time in Bs3 cut short.

Mawson left Fulham in 2022 and joined Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer, but the defender had his injury worries and, in February last year, announced his retirement from the game.

Filip Benkovic - £30,000

2019-20

Leicester City loanee Filip Benkovic was Bristol City’s highest-paid player in the 2019/20 season.

According to Capology, it was estimated that he was on a weekly wage of £30,000, which adds up to £1,560,000 a year. Again, it's unlikely the South West club were covering his whole salary.

The 26-year-old started his football career in his native Croatia with Dynamo Zagreb, where he came through the age groups and then into the first team before leaving to join Leicester in 2018.

Related The 4 Bristol City players set to leave as a free agent this summer Here we go through the four Bristol City players that have their contract expiring at the end of the season.

After signing for the Foxes, the defender was immediately loaned out to Scottish side Celtic, where he stayed for that season. He returned to the King Power Stadium after the loan and spent six months at the club before being loaned out once again, this time to the Robins.

The centre-back spent six months at the club, during which time Benkovic scored two goals in 10 appearances.

Benkovic left Leicester to join Udinese in January 2022. He is currently on loan at Trabzonspor.