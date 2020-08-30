Bristol City’s Dean Holden provides update on contracts for attacking duo

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has revealed that contract talks are ongoing with Famara Diedhiou and Niclas Eliasson.

The Robins duo are both out of contract next summer and have been linked with moves away from Ashton Gate in the current window.

It was reported earlier this month that a new deal for Diedhiou is close but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

With a few weeks to go until the start of the 2020/21 campaign, City drew 1-1 with Swindon Town in a pre-season friendly and, speaking to the Bristol Post, Holden provided an update on the Robins’ attacking duo.

He said: “We’re in talks with Fam. I had a good chat with him in there [gestures towards the dressing room]. Mark (Ashton) has a good relationship with the agent. But, no new news there.”

Pressed on Eliasson, the Robins head coach added: “The same. Nothing new to announce.”

Holden took charge of the South West club earlier this month will no doubt be keen to hold onto Diedhiou and Eliasson, who were two of City’s key attacking weapons last term.

The Senegal international was the Robins top scorer last season, scoring 14 goals in 44 appearances.

The 2019/20 campaign was the most productive of Eliasson’s career. The Swedish winger scored three times and provided 13 assists but struggled to hold down a starting place with Johnson at the helm.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bristol City players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Cauley Woodrow playing now? Wycombe Brentford Luton Barnsley

The Verdict

City fans will no doubt be keen for the club to secure new deals for both Diedhiou and Eliasson.

The duo were two of the Robins best attacking options last season and have been regularly involved in pre-season, which suggests that Holden is confident he will have both men in his squad in the upcoming season.

New deals for the City pair would be a fantastic way to start the 2020/21 campaign.