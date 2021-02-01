Bristol City’s Dean Holden provides Famara Diedhiou update amid Middlesbrough interest

Bristol City manager Dean Holden has confirmed that there were enquiries for Famara Diedhiou over the weekend but reiterated that though he is yet to pen a new deal, the striker wants to stay at Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou’s current deal is set to expire in the summer and reports over the weekend indicated that Middlesbrough were keen to sign him before the 11pm transfer deadline today.

Yesterday The Sun on Sunday (31/01, page 57) indicated Boro were willing to pay £500,000 for the striker, while a swap deal including Britt Assombalonga is also thought to be a possibility.

However, it is understood that a formal bid has not been made and, speaking to the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor, Holden revealed today that Diedhiou’s situation remains the same.

Dean Holden: "No change [on Diedhiou's situation] – Famara trained today. there were one or two bits over the weekend [enquiries]… He's always said he wants to stay at #BristolCity" — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 1, 2021

The 28-year-old won City’s player of the season for the 2019/20 campaign and despite having had limited opportunities from the start in games this term, is their top scorer with eight goals to his name.

The South West club’s CEO Mark Ashton revealed in a recent interview that Diedhiou had been tabled one of the biggest contract offers that the Robins had ever made.

The Verdict

It seems that with the transfer deadline drawing closer, City are set to hold onto Diedhiou, which is fantastic news from their perspective.

He’s been excellent over the past 18 months, so keeping hold of him is a boost – particularly if he ends up signing a new deal before the end of the season.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen but Holden’s comments seem to indicate there’s not likely to be any movement before the 11pm deadline.