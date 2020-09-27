Bristol City’s Dean Holden provides encouraging injury update following Sheffield Wednesday clash

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has calmed fears over Jack Hunt’s fitness after the defender was forced off in the 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate today.

Second-half goals from Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson helped the Robins maintain their 100% record in the Championship and go top of the table after sinking the Owls.

It was an industrious performance from Holden’s men, who at times lacked a little quality in possession but never stopped working.

Hunt was emblematic of that before being subbed off in the 90th minute after picking up an injury defending inside his own box.

The Robins already have centre-backs Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas sidelined due, so losing Hunt now would certainly be a blow.

Speaking after the game, the City boss calmed fears concerning the right wing-back and revealed it was just an impact injury.

He said (via Bristol Post): “He’s got a right big gash on his ankle, but I’m sure he’ll be fine, us tough northerners! I’m sure he’ll be alright, we’ll check over the next couple of days but we will see.”

The Robins next test will see them travel to the East Midlands as they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

After an impressive display against the Owls, Holden will be hoping that Hunt is ready for that game.

The Verdict

Given the injury issues that the Robins faced last term and the players that have missed games already this season, this is a real boost for City.

The arrival of Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon has given them more options but Hunt’s tenacity would be hard to replace.

He gave his all against Wednesday – his former club – and picked up an injury for his troubles but it appears it shouldn’t be too much of an issue moving forward.