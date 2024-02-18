Highlights Alan Dicks tops the list with 202 wins, the most in Bristol City's history as manager.

Bob Hewison holds the record for the club's biggest victory, a 9-0 win over Aldershot in Division Three (South).

Joe Jordan is acknowledged for his 110 wins across two stints as manager, including a spell with Hearts and Portsmouth in between.

Many well-regarded managers have passed through the doors at Ashton Gate Stadium to take on the task of managing Bristol City, some finding more success than others.

Names such as Tony Pulis and Roy Hodgson will stick out to many football fans when looking back through historical records, but with both taking relatively short stints with the club, other candidates will shine brighter in Robins fans' minds when thinking back through their greatest managers.

Silverware and promotions will always reign supreme, but few metrics measure success better than the number of wins collected by the person in the hot seat.

Here, we rank the top nine previous managers based on how many victories they secured...

9 Harry Thickett

99 wins

Harry Thickett took charge around a decade after the club was formed and renamed Bristol City, back in 1906. He subsequently led the side to winning the first piece of silverware in the club's history, ending the season as Division Two champions.

He retains a special place in the Robins' history books, with that award remaining one of a handful of trophies in the Ashton Gate cabinet, along with picking up almost a century of wins.

8 Danny Wilson

107 wins

A more recent appointment comes in next, with Danny Wilson having been at the turn of the century in 2000 and remaining in post for four years.

Danny Wilson managerial career, as per Soccerbase Team Games Won Draw Lost Bristol City 226 107 55 64 Barnsley 264 93 68 103 Hartlepool United 133 58 29 46 Swindon Town 120 43 40 37 Sheffield United 106 55 31 20 MK Dons 81 25 24 32 Sheffield Wednesday 80 23 17 40 Chesterfield 57 18 10 29

Across his 107 wins with the club, he also added to the Robins' trophy collection in the 2002/03 season, delivering the EFL Trophy, then known as LDV Vans Trophy, with a win against Carlisle United at the Millenium Stadium, whilst narrowly missing out on promotions hopes across his tenure.

7 Joe Jordan

110 wins

Joe Jordan takes his place in this list on account of his accumulated wins across two stints in the hot seat at Ashton Gate.

He first took charge of the club in 1988, his first managerial appointment, which lasted for two years. After a job across the north border with Hearts and a period managing Portsmouth, he returned once more to Ashton Gate, leading the club from 1994 until 1997.

6 Terry Cooper

127 wins

Taking charge in the summer of 1982, Terry Cooper led the Robins to a respectable number of wins, taking charge at a time when the club were on the brink financially.

He managed to overcome that hurdle and lead his side to another trophy victory, the then-named Freight Rover Trophy in a 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley, before departing the club two years later.

5 Alex Raisbeck

143 wins

First taking the top job in 1921 and remaining in post until 1929, Alex Raisbeck was in charge of the Robins for a long stint during the inter-war years.

This period saw consecutive promotions to and relegation from Division Three (South). Champions of the division in the 1926/27 season, that campaign saw the club notch a record number of goals, 106 across the season, with Tot Walsh scoring six in one game against Gillingham.

4 Fred Ford

145 wins

In the most successful post of his managerial career, Fred Ford currently holds the fourth most wins for any manager in the club's history.

First taking the job in 1960, following the club's relegation to Division Three, Ford led the Robins to promotion in his fourth year, managing the club as runners-up in the 1964/65 season, before departing Ashton Gate in the autumn of 1967.

3 Pat Beasley

162 wins

Pat Beasley was in charge at Ashton Gate from 1950 until 1958, during which the Robins were champions of Division Three (South) in the 1954/55 season.

During that successful season, Beasley lead his side to a record-equalling 30 victories inside one campaign, making it easy to see how he ended up so high in this list.

2 Bob Hewison

170 wins

Following stints at both Northampton and QPR, Bob Hewison took a management job with the Robins in 1932, where he stayed right through until 1949, remaining at the club through World War II, when in 1941 the grandstand at Ashton Gate was destroyed by air raids.

A club record victory was set during this time, defeating Aldershot 9-0 in Division Three (South), one of many secured by Hewison throughout his tenure.

1 Alan Dicks

202 wins

Topping the list as the manager to pick up the most wins in the Robins' history is Alan Dicks, recording over 200 victories during his time in the Ashton Gate dugout.

He joined the club in 1967 and remained in the job until 1980, during which time the club were promoted to the First Division as runners-up in 1976, before picking up the Anglo-Scottish Cup two years later.

The year of his departure began a cycle of three consecutive relegations, which nearly spelled the end of the club, before being saved in 1982 and managing to get back on track.