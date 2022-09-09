Bristol City’s all-time top 10 goalscorers – But what are they up to now?

Bristol City‘s strike force has made a sparkling start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Nigel Pearson’s side are the highest scorers in the division with 16 goals in their eight games and their forward firepower has helped them climb to fourth.

Nahki Wells is playing his best football in a City shirt, young Tommy Conway has exploded onto the scene, Antoine Semenyo has made an eye-catching return from injury, Chris Martin has proven as reliable as ever, and Andi Weimann…well Andi Weimann is Andi Weimann.

There are still some clear defensive frailties but if the Robins forwards can keep scoring at the current rate then this could prove to be a special season for the South West club.

City have had some phenomenal goalscorers over the years and today we’re trawling the archives to highlight the 10 players with the most goals for the club as well as providing an update on what they’re up to now…