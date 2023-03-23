Bristol City supporters - soak up the final eight matches of the 2022-23 Championship season as it may be the last time you get to see Alex Scott pull on the red shirt for the club.

At least that is what everyone is expecting anyway you'd imagine, from Robins fans to neutral football lovers and perhaps even Nigel Pearson as well.

Since he emerged onto the scene at the back end of the 2020-21 season having spent a brief time in the club's academy following his move from non-league side Guernsey, there has been somewhat of an aura about the youngster, with his rolled-down socks and demeanour much alike to Jack Grealish.

For such a slight individual though in terms of physique, Scott can't half dictate a whole midfield, and whilst he impressed in 2021-22 in his first full season as a first-team player, it has been the current campaign where he has truly flourished and gained a proper reputation.

His showing in the FA Cup recently on British terrestrial television and also to a worldwide audience has only seen his list of admirers grow, and if Bristol City didn't have another asset on their books in January in Antoine Semenyo to cash in on, then there's a chance that Scott could've been gone already.

The end of the season and then the summer will soon arrive though, and despite the City hierarchy wanting to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2025, you get the sense that a Premier League move is waiting for him.

One of the clubs that have been linked with a summer swoop is Tottenham Hotspur, who are no stranger to signing young British talents for decent amounts of money.

The Sun reported in early March that Scott, who is expected to potentially depart Ashton Gate for around £25 million or perhaps more than that if he goes this summer, is wanted by Spurs and that is a move that could be attractive for the 19-year-old.

Not only do Spurs normally always qualify for European competition every season, but it is claimed that the teenager is actually a Tottenham fan, which is something FLW's Bristol City fan pundit Jack Phillips discussed all the way back in December.

But there are many reasons as to why Tottenham would perhaps not be the best move for Scott at this stage of his career.

Firstly, we currently have no idea as to who will be the next Spurs head coach - rumours suggest that Antonio Conte will soon depart and his midfield pairing is normally very defence-minded, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur usually the players selected when fit so if the Italian stayed, then it would be hard to see Scott fitting in.

Of course, a different manager could change that, but to go from a mid-table Championship side to the starting 11 of a top four-challenging Premier League team is always going to be difficult - Dele Alli did it a number of years ago and he made a bigger jump from League One, but Scott doesn't possess the same goal threat that Alli did.

Tottenham's record with signing younger players from English clubs in recent years hasn't exactly been exemplary either.

Djed Spence was signed this past summer from Middlesbrough but barely featured before being loaned out to Stade Rennais, Joe Rodon was an eight-figure recruit from Swansea City but didn't feature much until he also departed temporarily, Jack Clarke played just four times after signing from Leeds United and it also took Ryan Sessegnon a while to establish himself in Tottenham's squad after his 2019 arrival.

That isn't exactly the best track record and if Scott were to choose Spurs then it would be hard to trust them doing the right thing for his development, but of course his support for the club could outweigh everything.

There is bound to be plenty of clubs after Scott this summer from the Premier League, but perhaps Spurs will not be the right club for him at this very time.