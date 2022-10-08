Bristol City’s Alex Scott reveals who came out on top in past meetings with Jude Bellingham

Bristol City rising star Alex Scott has revealed Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham “was always the best player” when he came up against him at youth level.

Bellingham became the first teenager to captain a Champions League side in Dortmund’s 4-1 win over Sevilla on Wednesday – continuing his meteoric rise in recent years.

The 19-year-old looks set for a central role in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans and will likely cost a massive fee if he is to leave Signal Iduna Park next summer.

Bellingham has been turning heads since he broke through at Birmingham City a few years ago and he has at least one admirer at Ashton Gate.

Speaking to Bristol Live ahead of this weekend’s Championship game against the Blues at St Andrew’s, Scott revealed that the England international is a player he watches regularly and recalled their meetings at youth level during his time in the Southampton academy.

He said: “Jude Bellingham, he’s a massive one for me at the moment.

“I’m studying his game, which is weird to think because we’re the same age, but he was playing for Birmingham a few years ago and now he’s playing in the Champions League. He’s the main one at the moment that I’m really keeping an eye on and trying to take bits out of his game and put it into mine.

“I just think it’s the maturity in his game, and it shows the amount of games he’s played. In a similar position to me now, albeit he was a lot younger. Playing in the Championship, it gives you that belief, that if he’s been here and done it and taken it to the next level then there’s no reason players in the Championship can’t do it.

“My friends from England all know him and they all say what a nice guy he is. He’s a top guy, comes across so well in the media, and captaining Dortmund the other night in the Champions League, it’s what dreams are made of. I’ve never met him, but I used to play against him when we were proper young kids and he was always the best player.”

Scott has quickly become a central figure in Nigel Pearson’s side and his absence was notable in the goalless draw with Coventry City in midweek – with the Robins dominating possession but lacking the spark needed to make the most of it.

The Verdict

City have a real talent on their hands in Scott but right now, he’s not on Bellingham’s level.

The England midfielder is one of the most exciting young players in world football and it’s good news from a Robins perspective that their rising star is paying close attention to him.

It’s no huge surprise that Bellingham used to come out on top in their matches against each other at youth level and you’d imagine that if he continues on his current trajectory, Scott may get the chance to line up against him or in the same side at some point in the future.

The City midfielder has been tipped for a future England call-up by Pearson, who is not the sort to make bold claims like that for no reason.