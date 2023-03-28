The future looks bright for Bristol City.

Though rising star Alex Scott could well leave Ashton Gate this summer, there are plenty of other exciting academy talents beginning to make their impact felt in the first team and a number of others that are now fully established.

While the 2022/23 campaign has not panned out the way most supporters would have hoped, there is optimism that next season could see Nigel Pearson's side kick on.

It's been a testing few years for Robins supporters but there could be some good times ahead.

Our focus today is on the City fans themselves as we've highlighted seven of the club's most famous supporters - in no particular order...

7 John Cleese

Quite simply English comedy royalty. John Cleese was a founding member of Monty Python before going on to create and star in the BAFTA-winning series Fawlty Towers.

He was born in Weston-Super-Mare and has been a fan of the Robins since the 1950s.

6 Mark Watson

A familiar face on British TV, comedian Mark Watson is another long-suffering fan of the Bs3 outfit.

Watson is vocal about the Robins on Twitter and can regularly be spotted down Ashton Gate.

5 Tony Robinson

He's not quite approaching national treasure status but Tony Robinson is a much-loved actor, comedian, and broadcaster.

Robinson is famed for his support of the Ashton Gate club - having described the day the Robins won the 2014/15 League One and EFL Trophy double the best of his life.

4 Jonathan Pearce

Broadcaster Jonathan Pearce always finds a way to slip his beloved Bristol City into his football commentaries.

A voice that many will recognise - be it from sports coverage or Robot Wars - Pearce dreamt of being a City player as a child.

3 Marcus Trescothick

Part of England's 2005 Ashes-winning side and a mainstay at Somerset for decades, cricketer Marcus Trescothick loves City.

As well as being undoubtedly a West Country legend, Trescothick is also an honourary vice president of the club.

2 The Wurzels

What would a list of famous City fans be without The Wurzels?

One of the West Country's finest exports, the Scrumpy and Western band even wrote the club's official song 'One For The Bristol City'.

1 Jenson Button

A familiar face for any fans of motorsport, former F1 driver Jenson Button is thought to be a Robins supporter.

City could learn a few things about success from the 43-year-old won the F1 World Championship in 2009.