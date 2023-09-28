Highlights Bristol City took a conservative approach in the transfer window, signing players for relatively low fees and on loan.

Han-Noah Massengo, signed for €8 million in 2019, struggled to make a consistent impact before leaving on a free transfer.

Adam Webster, signed for €4 million in 2018, proved to be a bargain, forming a strong defensive partnership before earning a big-money move to Brighton.

Some Bristol City fans may have been hoping to see the Robins splash the cash after the club record sale of rising star Alex Scott, who is thought to have cost Bournemouth in the region of £25 million.

But the South West club were fairly restrained in the window - with Jason Knight, Ross McCrorie, and Rob Dickie all signing for fairly low fees by Championship standards while Haydon Roberts arrived on a free transfer and Taylor Gardner-Hickman is on loan with an option to buy.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

This conservative approach has not always been City's style and they've certainly spent money at times in the past.

With that in mind, we're looking at the club's seven most expensive signings of all time - with the help of Transfermarkt - and ranking them from best to worst...

7 Han-Noah Massengo

It's likely still a sore subject for some City fans given Han-Noah Massengo only left in the summer and signed with Burnley on a free transfer less than a month ago.

City went big - in the region of €8 million (£7m) - to sign the highly-rated youngster from Monaco in the summer of 2019 and there was optimism that he could be the future of their midfield.

But though Massengo was a hugely popular figure among supporters and produced some eye-catching performances, it never quite clicked for him and he struggled to make the consistent impact that either he or the club will have hoped for - concluding in him falling out of favour under Nigel Pearson before running his contract down.

6 Kasey Palmer

Having impressed on loan from Chelsea, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the signing of playmaker Kasey Palmer late in the 2019/20 summer transfer window.

Palmer cost them around €3.8 million (£3.3m) but never quite managed to produce his best regularly for the Robins after that move and bar a few moments of magic, his time at City was ultimately disappointing.

5 Nahki Wells

The only player still at City and on this list, Nahki Wells signed for the club from Burnley in January of 2020 in a deal worth around €4.75m (£4.1m).

He has been a useful player for the Robins since but has failed to score the number of goals that was expected of him after impressive spells at QPR, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City.

Wells, now 33, is a fairly popular figure at Ashton Gate now but he's not lived up to expectations in terms of the numbers - scoring 32 goals in 163 games.

4 Nathan Baker

Nathan Baker had Premier League pedigree when he joined City from Aston Villa for a fee in the region of €4.33 million (£3.8m) in 2017.

A physical, no-nonsense centre-back, Baker provided some fantastic moments for Robins fans to enjoy - including some massive challenges - and never failed to give his all for the shirt.

But unfortunately, injuries plagued him throughout his time at Ashton Gate and would eventually force him to retire.

3 Famara Diedhiou

A year on from the sale of striker Jonathan Kodjia to Aston Villa, the Robins spent around €6 million (£5.2m) on Senegalese centre-forward Famara Diedhiou from Angers SCO as they looked to give Lee Johnson some more forward firepower.

Over four years at Ashton Gate, Diedhiou would bag 51 goals in 169 appearances and establish himself as a firm fan favourite.

While he was never truly prolific, the physical striker led the line, occupied defenders, and could be relied upon to return somewhere between 10 and 14 goals every season.

2 Tomas Kalas

While Tomas Kalas - City's all-time record signing at around €9 million (£7.8m) - might not quite have lived up to his price tag, there can be no denying that he proved a fantastic servant to the South West club as his 155 appearances prove.

Injuries hampered him at times but at his best, he was an outstanding defender, whose physicality allowed him to dominate many of the Championship's best forwards.

His spell as captain didn't work out and his exit in the summer was fairly underwhelming but he's deserving of second place on this list.

1 Adam Webster

It cost City a fee in the region of €4 million (£3.5m) to sign Adam Webster from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2018 and that would prove to be an absolute bargain.

The centre-back enjoyed just one season at Ashton Gate but it was a special one. Alongside Kalas, he formed arguably the best central defensive partnership in the Championship and earned a place in many people's team of the season as a result.

Due to the comfort and style he showed bringing the ball out from the back, the defender was known as 'Webdini' by many in Bs3 and his exploits eventually earned him an eight-figure move to Brighton in the Premier League.