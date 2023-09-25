Highlights Bristol City has been playing well and there is a sense of optimism among fans.

There is optimism that Nigel Pearson is building something special for the club.

Famous supporters of Bristol City include Marcus Trescothick, Jonathan Pearce, The Wurzels, Jenson Button, and John Cleese.

Bristol City have been playing some good football to start the season.

There is plenty of optimism down Ashton Gate at the moment despite the loss of Alex Scott in the summer and supporters have to be happy with how things have gone so far.

Robins fans have not had it easy in recent years - with the club languishing down in the bottom half of the table - but there is a feeling that Nigel Pearson is building something special in Bs3.

This new-found optimism will be bringing in some new fans and may be tempting some old fans to come back to Ashton Gate. If you do find yourself at City's stadium, you should keep a lookout for famous faces because there are plenty of them that support the Robins.

These are the five most famous Bristol City supporters...

Marcus Trescothick

The former England and Somerset cricketer is a well-known City supporter. In fact, he is an honourary vice president of the club.

Trescothick is probably best known for being part of the infamous Ashes test team that beat Australia, in 2005, alongside the likes of Freddie Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen.

Jonathan Pearce

You may not know the name as well as you'll know the voice. Most football fans, in this country, will have listened to his commentary over the years, mainly associating him with the England football team, Eric Cantona karate kicking a Crystal Palace fan, or Robot Wars.

He has been known to try and slip his beloved City into his commentary, at times, even if they aren't playing.

The Wurzels

The band wrote the club's official song 'One For The Bristol City'- they had to be on this list.

The Scrumpy and Western band achieved a number one hit with 'The Combine Harvester', and a number three hit with 'I Am a Cider Drinker'; both were in 1976.

The band couldn't be more Bristol if they tried, and City is their club.

Jenson Button

The man who was named after the famously beautiful, but unreliable, Jenson Interoceptor was born in Frome, Somerset. Luckily for him, the tradition unreliability of his name didn't carry over to his career as a driver.

The 2009 Formula 1 World Champion has never publicly stated any affection for the Robins, but it's been widely reported on.

John Cleese

The 83-year-old comedian and actor starred in many different TV programmes and films over the years, but the one that he is best known for is his work in the iconic Monty Python films and in TV series 'Fawlty Towers'.

Unlike Button, Cleese is a known supported of the club, having followed City since the 50s.

The man, who was born in Weston-Super-Mare, has won two BAFTAs. One was for his performance in the aforementioned series, in 1976. The other was the award of 'Best Actor' for his role in 'A Fish Called Wanda'. Just to top it off, he won an Emmy for his role in the comedy series 'Cheers'.