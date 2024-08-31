Bristol City fans will be hoping to enjoy real success under Liam Manning during the 2024/25 campaign.

Having been a midtable club for a while, the Robins will be hoping to push on sooner rather than later and compete for a place in the Premier League.

That won't be an easy task, especially with some of their former key players including Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott and Tommy Conway sealing moves away from Ashton Gate in recent years.

However, fans will retain hope that they can build something special, having enjoyed a fairly productive summer transfer window so far under a gifted coach.

Liam Manning, who has shone at MK Dons and Oxford United in the past, is a talented manager who has a good record of guiding teams to the right end of the table.

He wouldn't have made the move to Ashton Gate to be stuck in midtable, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming months and years.

Fans will be eager to see what happens - and below - we have listed some of the most famous Robins' supporters.

4 Jonathan Pearce

Jonathan Pearce is a very familiar voice to those who watch Match of the Day.

Not only has he been a commentator on MOTD, but he has also been a broadcaster during major international tournaments and has commentated for TNT Sports.

Also commentating on Robot Wars and former BBC One show Hole in the Wall, Pearce has enjoyed a very successful career.

Born in Plymouth, the 64-year-old supports the Robins, despite having the chance to be a fan of Argyle.

3 John Cleese

Actor John Cleese starred in Monty Python - and is best known for his roles in that show and Fawlty Towers.

In more recent times though, the 84-year-old has been known for his outspoken, and sometimes, controversial views.

He has also presented a show for GB News - and it doesn't look as though he will be slowing down anytime soon - because the actor has been working on a new TV show this year.

He has posted numerous times about Manning's side on X.

2 Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick is a former first-class cricketer who previously captained Somerset and played numerous times for England.

Playing for club and country as a batsman, he established himself as a real icon for England and played a key part in their excellent 2005 Ashes win against Australia.

He has stayed in cricket, even after the end of his playing career, and is currently the interim head coach of England's white-ball cricket team.

Whether he can secure the top job on a permanent basis remains to be seen, but he is certainly keen to take on the role full-time.

The former batsman is also the Honorary Vice President of the Robins.

1 Jenson Button

Former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button established himself as an iconic British sportsman following his F1 Championship win.

He may not have won as many titles as Lewis Hamilton, but the 44-year-old has sealed his place in the history books.

Jenson Button's Formula 1 statistics (Source: Motorsport Stats) Races 306 Wins 15 Podiums 50 Poles 8 Championship wins 1

Since the end of his racing career, he has been a pundit for Sky Sports.

Born in Somerset, it's perhaps no surprise that he's reportedly a fan of Bristol City.