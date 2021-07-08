Bristol City will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

It took a little while for Bristol City’s summer to really get going but Nigel Pearson has added some quality to his squad in recent weeks.

Pearson has brought Matty James and Andy King, two players he knows from his time at Leicester City, in on free transfers, while impressive 22-year-old centre-back Rob Atkinson has also joined in a £1.6 million deal from Oxford United.

Atkinson hasn’t been the only defensive signing either as Nathan Baker, who was released by the Robins earlier this summer, has now rejoined the club on reduced terms.

With less than a month to go until the start of the season, it is unlikely that City’s summer business is done just yet and with that in mind, we’ve outlined three transfer situations they will want sorted before opening weekend…

Sign Famara Diedhiou’s replacement

While Pearson has strengthened his options in defence and midfield, the forward line has not yet had any love.

Famara Diedhiou’s final season with the Robins may have been a disappointing one but his departure earlier this summer has left them looking a little short of firepower.

City have been linked with a string of replacements throughout the summer, with Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, out-of-contract Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott, and in-demand Blackpool striker Jerry Yates among the names touted.

But they’ve yet to bring in Diedhiou’s replacement and that’s something that Pearson will want to get done before the season starts.

Add another option out wide

With Hakeeb Adelakun, Jamie Paterson, and Marley Watkins all departing earlier in the summer, the Robins are not blessed with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to wide players.

Antoine Semenyo, Callum O’Dowda, and Andreas Weimann all have the quality to thrive at Championship level but there are question marks over whether Owura Edwards is there just yet and though Nahki Wells has been used on the flanks he is not a natural wide player.

Weimann missed the majority of last season due to injury, while O’Dowda has had similar issues over the past few years, so adding more depth could be a smart move and would allow the Robins to manage Semenyo’s minutes.

Offload at least one midfielder

The arrivals of James and King have added well-needed experience and leadership to City’s midfield but it does leave Pearson likely needing to trim his squad a little.

Including Kasey Palmer, the Robins now have seven central midfielders and you feel that’s something that will change before the end of the season.

Whether that means one of Han-Noah Massengo or Tyreeq Bakinson is sent out on loan, or City look to capitalise on Adam Nagy’s stock being high after an impressive Euro 2020, remains to be seen but it’s something that needs to be addressed.