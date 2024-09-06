Bristol City's final game before the international break was a poor one, and with one of their first-choice centre-backs out for the foreseeable future, there will be worries surrounding one of their players away with his national team.

Rob Dickie is unlikely to be back on the pitch for the next two months, according to manager Liam Manning, after the 28-year-old came off during the Robins' 1-1 draw with Coventry City on August 24.

The centre-back suffered a muscle tear in the game at Ashton Gate and will be out until November, meaning that City will more than likely see the introduction of Luke McNally when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers, when the Championship returns to its usual schedule.

However, before that, supporters and Manning will be hoping that captain Jason Knight can ease through his games with the Republic of Ireland without a hitch, and come back to Bristol City at full fitness.

The former Derby County midfielder will play England and Greece while away with his country, and will be hoping to add to the 30 caps he has already picked up at just 23 years of age.

Bristol City have already suffered from international duty this season

With so much football being played in a season already, international breaks are not something that managers enjoy.

The Robins have already been victims of injury from a player on international duty before the season even began.

Yu Hirakawa, who made his debut for the club in last Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Derby, was forced to wait to make his first appearance due to an issue he picked up while away with Japan at the Olympics in Paris.

He suffered an injury to his ankle in his country's first game of the tournament, and was forced off the pitch after just 35 minutes against Paraguay at the end of July.

City had only signed the 23-year-old on loan two weeks earlier from Machida Zelvia, but luckily for Manning, Yu had already been playing throughout 2024 and his recovery time was lessened because of that.

Keeping Jason Knight fit is imperative for Bristol City's season

After making a relatively decent start to the new campaign, albeit after being heavily beaten at Pride Park, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have had a few successful transfer windows recently, and are still reaping the rewards after signing Knight last summer.

The Irishman was made captain by Manning for the 2024/25 season, after wearing the armband on several occasions in his first year at the club, but there will be worries of burnout.

The 23-year-old has featured in every single City game since his arrival, and alongside his international duty, he has played 67 times since August 2023.

Jason Knight Games Played Since Bristol City Arrival (TransferMarkt) Competition Games Championship 50 Carabao Cup 3 FA Cup 4 International Friendly 5 European Qualifiers 5

Luckily for the Robins, Knight is renowned for his fitness and will keep running even when he is tired, but there is also the possibility of him being overworked, which could lead to an injury.

Bristol City will be hoping that their captain can return from the international break in the same capacity as he left for it, and help the team recover from their first loss of the season