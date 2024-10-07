Alex Scott became a flourishing talent at Ashton Gate after graduating from the Bristol City academy. The trend continues with the Robins creating gems, and may have a few more lined up.

Scott had a fantastic three-year stint at the Robins which has now put him on the map as one of England's most promising talents.

This was proven after Bristol City sold Scott for a club-record £25 million to Bournemouth in the summer of 2023.

The fee was certainly warranted after his performances in midfield for the South-West side, and so far at the Cherries he's yet to light up the Premier League, but an injury hindered his progress, and now he can flourish under Adoni Iraola this season.

Still only 21, Scott can become a great player, and has become a part of the Robins' trend of their brilliant academy success.

Bristol City will hope an Alex Scott 2.0 emerges at Ashton Gate soon

His performances caught the eye of several Premier League clubs after making his mark in Bristol City's first team in the 2022/23 season.

Scott's statistics in the 2022/23 Championship season as per FotMob Appearances 42 Goals 1 Assists 5 Chances created 38 Dribble success % 50% (46/92) Fouls won 96

One of these sides were Tottenham, who Scott himself supports, which could emerge along the line once more in the future.

His main attributes at such a young age stand out remarkably, and if he can stay fit, Bristol City fans will know the Cherries have a serious threat on their hands.

During his time in Bristol he made his mark with brilliant athleticsm in the midfield, and adds a creative spark by ball carrying whilst being a workhorse.

Scott's promise came from an early age before he even moved to the South-West, making his debut for hometown club Guernsey FC, becoming their youngest senior player at the age of 16, which has so far set him on the path towards greatness.

Before he left the Robins, he scooped up the EFL young player of the year in 2023 and was named in the respective team of the year, which points to all signs as to why their was such a large interest in the youngster.

Robins could continue trend with potential star in the making

Bristol City are known for their fantastic production from their academy. To name a few, including Scott, Antoine Semenyo, who plays with Scott at Bournemouth, Lloyd Kelly, who now resides at Newcastle United, and Bobby Decordova-Reid, who finds himself at Leicester City as a solid Premier League asset.

So who's next?

Well, Liam Manning already has successful academy graduates at their disposal who have made the first team. Zak Vyner and Cameron Pring have stapled themselves into the starting eleven after their success.

There isn't currently a serious emerging star, but the Robins could have a gem in the near future. Elijah Morrison has a slightly different profile to Scott, playing off the wing, but he can play in the number ten role.

Morrison is just 18 and made his senior debut last season in the Robins' final home game of the season in a 2-0 victory against Rotherham United.

He possesses excellent dribbling skills similar to Scott and has a wicked left foot which could be used to the Robins' advantage in the future.

It's plain to see Bristol City can rely on their academy, and their might be a potential for Morrison to continue the ongoing trend.