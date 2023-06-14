Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League this summer after another impressive season in the Championship.

Scott joined the Robins from Guernsey in January 2020 and made his debut for the club in April 2021 aged 17 before establishing himself as a regular in the first-team the following season.

He scored four goals and registered two assists in 38 appearances last campaign and once again excelled this term, netting twice and providing five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Scott won City's Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year after his impressive displays this season and his form has not gone unnoticed, with the 19-year-old attracting interest from sides in the Premier League and from across Europe.

Who is interested in signing Alex Scott?

According to 90min, Brighton, Brentford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are all keen on Scott, while Atalanta, Bologna, Monaco and RB Leipzig are said to have watched him action in recent months, with Scott thought to be keen to depart Ashton Gate this summer.

The Daily Mail reported this week that another three top flight sides, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have joined the race for Scott's signature.

With interest growing in Scott's services, we looked at what his expected transfer value (xTV) is.

Expected transfer value is calculated using a Football Transfers model powered by AI, which takes into account factors such as age, position, player performance, experience, league strength and contractual situation.

What is Alex Scott's expected transfer value?

According to Football Transfers, Scott's expected transfer value is £16.8 million.

However, that is significantly below the Robins' valuation of Scott, with manager Nigel Pearson claiming in March that he should not be allowed to leave for anything less than £25 million.

"It’s got to be more than £25million, he shouldn’t go for less than that," Pearson told Bristol World. "Since he made his debut for us he’s played 80 odd games, so he’s been a regular. People talk about second season-itis where players get a drop-off, I don’t think we've seen that at all, I think we've seen him push on.

"He's managed to continue his development with a pretty steady upward curve over the two years he’s been here now. That speaks volumes not just about his ability but his temperament too… He’ll go on to really big things, I’m sure about that."

Will Alex Scott stay at Bristol City?

With such significant transfer interest, it seems inevitable that Scott will be on the move this summer.

While his £25 million valuation could prove to be a stumbling block, there will likely be clubs who are willing to meet that asking price for a player of Scott's potential.

Scott joked that he pays little attention to the rumours about his future, telling The Guardian in April: "My friends ask me: ‘Are you going here? Are you going here?’ I just ignore them, basically."

But Scott has no shortage of suitors, and he seems destined to make the step-up to the Premier League in the coming months.