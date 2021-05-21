‘Bristol City were the better team on the day’ – Exclusive: Dean Windass discusses his time in the play-offs with Hull City

Former Hull City striker Dean Windass has given an insight into how nervy he found the Championship play-offs with Hull City back in the 2007/08 season, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The burly ex-frontman, who is Hull born and bred, returned to him hometown club towards the back end of his career and scored the all important goal at Wembley Stadium to get the Tigers promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history as his magnificent volley saw off Bristol City 1-0 under the famous arch.

Windass also helped his old side to negotiate their semi final of that season against Watford as they saw off the Hornets comprehensively on aggregate 6-1 in what was a great display of attacking football from Phil Brown’s side.

Now, the 52-year-old has offered an insight into the pressures of the play-offs as Barnsley, Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea City bid to make it to the big time this time around, with Windass stating the following to FLW:

“There’s more pressure in the semis than there is in the final. You know I think Alan Shearer hit the nail on the head the other day when he was talking about the FA Cup final, you’ve got to play the game and not the occasion.

“If you’ve got a good group like I had at Hull with the likes of Nicky Barmby, Ian Ashbee, Wayne Brown and then Michael Turner who was coming through as a youngster, you’re halfway there.

“Players know that this game is worth a lot of money, you know it’s not like a league game, it’s a one off game and that’s probably why they’re not usually the greatest spectacles to watch, because there’s that much riding on it.

“I remember our final wasn’t a classic, you know I’ve said before that Bristol City were the better team on the day but they didn’t take their chances and we took the one which came our way, which was my goal.”