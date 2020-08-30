Bristol City weighing up transfer move for Wigan Athletic player

Bristol City are interested in making a potential move for Wigan Athletic left-back Tom Pearce, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Pearce only arrived at Wigan on a three-year deal from Leeds United last summer after impressing on loan at Scunthorpe United the previous campaign.

But the 22-year-old, who has been capped at England Under-20 level, managed to make just seven appearances in the Championship for the Latics last term.

Bristol City are in need of adding to their squad ahead of the new season, as they look to build on a frustrating end to last season which saw them miss out on a place in the Championship play-offs.

Pearce is a player that has plenty of potential to be developed under the coaching of Dean Holden.

It is thought that Holden is keen to bring the defender to Bristol City, and given Wigan’s off-field issues, it could potentially mean that the Robins are able to make a move for the 22-year-old that offers them value for money in the transfer market.

Bristol City. Keen on left back Tom Pearce at Wigan. Known to Holden and his coaches. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

The verdict

This would be something of a surprise addition for Bristol City to make given they already appear to have enough options at left-back, but given that Pearce is a player with plenty of potential to be developed over the coming years it could be a signing made with more of an eye on the long-term.

Pearce would face a battle to get into the first team straight away, but he did show glimpses of his potential with Wigan in the Championship last season – and Holden is the sort of coach who has the ability to work with players and bring out their potential.

Given Wigan’s problems off the field Bristol City might be able to get Pearce fairly cheaply despite him still having two-years left on his current deal, and if they could secure his signature fairly cheaply then it could represent a smart piece of business from the Robins.