Highlights Bristol City have lost their talented player Alex Scott to Bournemouth, but their £25 million cash windfall provides some consolation.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is likely to reinvest some of the funds, with Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan being considered as a potential signing.

Brannagan, a goalscoring and creative midfielder, would bring positive qualities to Bristol City's squad, including versatility and defensive tenacity.

Bristol City were powerless to prevent the inevitable.

Alex Scott's departure was long on the cards following an outstanding campaign in Bs3 that saw him scoop the Championship's Young Player of the Year award, feature in the Team of the Season, attract an interminable array of interest elsewhere, and eventually seal a switch to Premier League Bournemouth.

The exit has reportedly netted City a cash windfall of £25m, which does arrive as a significant consolation from losing one of the most exciting young footballers in the country.

Naturally, Nigel Pearson can be expected to reinvest some of that in his squad as he looks to add to the impressive summer acquisitions of Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts, and Jason Knight.

And one player who has emerged on his transfer radar is Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan.

Bristol City transfer interest in Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan

According to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter, Brannagan is among the players under consideration by City in the wake of Scott's Dorset departure.

City appear to be running the rule over George Thomason as well, and it may turn out that they only sign one of the two.

Brannagan would not come cheap either, given that he agreed a new three-year deal last summer which gives Oxford leverage in negotiations.

Would Cameron Brannagan be a good signing for Bristol City?

Though Brannagan may not be a direct, like-for-like replacement for Scott, he would represent positive and exciting business nonetheless.

He has been with Oxford ever since leaving Liverpool in 2018, where he has often caught the eye and looked a cut above League One level.

A goalscoring midfielder, Brannagan has 41 goals for the U's overall and has found the back of the net a combined 23 times across the last two campaigns in the third tier, helped by a real quality in dead-ball situations.

He is also a creative player who can dictate his side's attacks, break lines, and lay on goals for others courtesy of his vision and passing range.

Brannagan can play anywhere in midfield, be it attacking or in a more defensive role, which would doubtlessly prove advantageous for City across an unforgiving 46-game season where fatigue and injuries often come into play and call for squad rotation and positional flexibility.

Alongside his qualities in the final third, though, Brannagan has the necessary grit and tenacity needed for a midfield player to succeed in the Championship too, as he is an adept ball-winner willing to break up play and help his side out of possession.

Interestingly, he has received 21 yellow cards across the last two seasons, and while Pearson would doubtlessly demand more discipline, it shows that Brannagan will get stuck in for his team too, and that can make him a popular figure among supporters.

Despite losing their opening League One fixture and coincidentally falling to a 5-1 defeat to the Robins in the first round of the Carabao Cup, Oxford do appear a club on a positive trajectory overall, so it remains to be seen whether Brannagan would open to a move- but, if he is, he should be able to seamlessly adapt to the second-tier.