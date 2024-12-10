This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bristol City have found consistency hard to come by in the opening four months of the season, and will be looking forward to the January transfer window to help make the improvements that take them closer to those occupying the play-off places.

The Robins were well beaten by Portsmouth on Saturday, losing 3-0 at Fratton Park. It is the second time in 2024/25 that they have lost to one of the promoted League One sides by that scoreline, and it is obvious that reinforcements are needed defensively.

Liam Manning has slowly built up a team that is capable against the very best in the Championship, but his relatively young side have suffered injuries throughout this campaign, and he will need to work quickly next month to make the necessary fixes to ensure that his Bristol City team can rise up the table.

Verdict made on Liam Manning's one January demand

While the steps that were taken in the summer to make the Robins a more competitive side have worked in an attacking sense, there is still a lot to be desired of them when going back.

There is a crisis at right wing-back currently at Ashton Gate, and bringing in more cover is necessary to ensure that others are not playing out of position for longer than is needed.

Football League World's Bristol City, Tom Sandy, identified fixing this issue as the one that demand that Manning will have for the club's owners in the January transfer window.

He told FLW: "I would expect Liam Manning to demand a new right-back in January from Steve and Jon Lansdown at the top of Bristol City.

"We've just been struggling so much recently, having to play right-wingers at right wing-back, as well as central attacking midfielders because Ross McCrorie and George Tanner have got injured.

"Mark Sykes, who would be a potential backup, has got injured. Sam Bell, who'd also be a potential backup, also got injured and it's just been such a difficult period for the club defensively, especially down the right-hand side.

"I mean, at the moment, we're playing Yu Hirakawa as a sort of hybrid right wing-back, and that's not working very well at all. I watched Watford the other week, and you know he's a brilliant player, but he's a winger who helps get back and defend. He is not a right wing-back, and he got exposed by Watford's left wing-back on the day because they were head-to-head against each other, and you can't expect him to compete."

Tom continued: "So, I think Manning, with injuries potentially being longer than we first hoped, I think he's going to be crying out for maybe a loan deal until the end of the season. If not, just some depth because it's so difficult. Obviously, if he doesn't have depth, and he has had to play players like Yu Hirakawa at right-back, it's not going to bode well for the team.

"So, I think that's a position that Manning will be crying out for, depending on how long it takes for George Tanner to come back from injury."

Manning will not want to have an overload of right-backs

While bringing in cover is a necessary desire for January, Manning must make sure to not overload his options at wing-back, as that will create new problems for himself when his players return from injury.

Loaning in from the Premier League for the rest of the season would perhaps be the best idea, as it would also come as a cheap option, and allow Tanner to take his place back in the team when he is fully fit.

The 25-year-old has been vital to the Robins in 2024/25, and he has ample Championship experience now, despite still being quite young.

The summer transfer window will perhaps be the time for Manning to make proper and true improvements to his defensive unit, especially as Bristol City do not quite look capable of mounting a true play-off push yet. However, they must ensure that Hirakawa is not played out of position past next month, and he can return to midfield, where he is a lot more effective.