Highlights Bristol City have had a positive start to the season after a busy summer, losing key player Alex Scott but building a strong squad.

West Brom, although only a point behind, have a more negative mood after a last-minute defeat and off-field issues.

There are no fresh injury concerns for either team, but Bristol City will be forced into one change due to a loan agreement, and West Brom will be missing Daryl Dike.

The Championship returns this weekend, with Bristol City hosting West Brom as they look to build on their positive start to the season.

Bristol City enjoy good start after busy summer

It was a very busy summer at Ashton Gate, with Nigel Pearson losing arguably his best player as Alex Scott left for Bournemouth in a big-money sale.

However, the Robins were active in the market, and Pearson will feel he has built a squad that is capable of causing a few surprises in the league this season.

Bristol City will head into the game full of confidence after a comeback win against rivals Swansea City prior to the international break.

West Brom hoping to kick-on over the coming weeks

Meanwhile, whilst West Brom are only a point behind the Robins, there is perhaps a more negative mood around The Hawthorns, as they suffered a last-minute defeat at home to Huddersfield last time out.

Carlos Corberan has done a fine job since his appointment, but off-field issues mean he didn’t get the backing he would’ve wanted in the window.

Nevertheless, he still has a talented squad, and they will also be pushing to reach the play-offs come May.

Latest team news

Obviously, the international break means the clubs haven’t played this weekend, so there are no fresh injury concerns for either Pearson or Corberan.

Yet, the hosts will be forced into one change from their victory against the Swans, as Taylor Gardner-Hickman is on loan from Albion to Bristol City, which means he will be unavailable for this one.

The one positive from the Baggies defeat to Huddersfield was Grady Diangana’s return to action, as he made a late substitute appearance. So, the break will have come at the right time for the former West Ham man, who will have used the past week to build his fitness in training.

Elsewhere, there are some long-term absentees for West Brom, with Daryl Dike perhaps the biggest miss, and the USA international remains out.

Both Pearson and Corberan will hold press conferences later this week to provide fitness updates on the squad.

Is there a TV/Live stream for Bristol City vs West Brom?

There are three games selected by Sky TV in the Championship this weekend, but Bristol City’s clash with West Brom isn’t one of those.

Therefore, fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game, although there will be audio coverage offered by both clubs via their respective websites.

Are there tickets available for Bristol City vs West Brom?

Tickets are still available for this game, and they will be on sale leading up to the game this weekend.

Bristol City have had crowds in excess of 22,000 for their two league games at Ashton Gate so far, so they will expect a similar number for Albion’s visit.

With a capacity of 27,000, it’s unlikely to be a sell out, and tickets remain on sale via the club’s website.

When does Bristol City vs West Brom kick-off?

Bristol City will play West Brom at Ashton Gate on Saturday, September 16, with a 3pm kick-off.