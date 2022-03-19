Bristol City v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion will be desperate for another three points this weekend after their major win against Fulham, as they travel to an out-of-sorts Bristol City.

The Baggies have been underwhelming for much of the 2021/22 campaign thus far, struggling under Valerien Ismael with current boss Steve Bruce also unable to get Albion firing during the early stages of his tenure.

With that behind them though, they will be full of confidence going into this tie and will have the momentum gained from their late comeback against Huddersfield Town and midweek victory over the Cottagers to come out victorious in this one.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Robins quiz

1 of 25 1. When did City last finish in the Championship top 10? 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20

However, the Robins’ late winner against high-flyers Blackburn Rovers last weekend will serve the West Midlands outfit with a real warning as they travel to Ashton Gate, with Nigel Pearson’s men able to play with freedom considering they aren’t in danger of being relegated and certainly aren’t in contention for promotion.

This lack of pressure could be a positive or negative for Pearson’s men, though the hosts’ boss has challenged his players to show why they should be part of his first-team plans for next season, motivating those who aren’t certain to be one of the first names on the teamsheet next term.

All of these factors set up what could be a fascinating tie – and we have everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s tie.

Latest team news

Both Tomas Kalas and Joe Williams will definitely be absent for this tie with groin and hamstring injuries keeping them on the sidelines – and both may also miss games after the international break too – though they are likely to be in action again before the end of the season.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the hosts with Alex Scott available and talisman Antoine Semenyo in contention despite being forced off with cramp against Barnsley in midweek.

That could mean they are sticking with the same lineup they put out at Oakwell, though Nigel Pearson may opt to shake things up considering the disappointing nature of their result.

There’s also mixed news in the Albion camp with Andy Carroll expected to miss out with a knock, a slight disappointment for the former England international who has done well to stay fit this term up until now.

Daryl Dike could potentially replace him on the bench though with the United States international slowly getting back to full fitness, great news for the second-tier side who have missed his goalscoring threat.

Sam Johnstone is also expected to play despite suffering with illness, though Alex Palmer will be ready to take his spot in the starting lineup if the England international isn’t deemed fully fit prior to this clash.

Score prediction

Although the fact there’s no pressure on the hosts could work in the Robins’ favour, you almost feel the fact the visitors have something to play for gives the latter an advantage in this one, even if they remain outsiders to reach the top six.

They know nothing other than a victory will be acceptable and that may spur them on to victory – and the calibre of players they have at their disposal will certainly help.

This is why a 2-0 West Brom win seems like a possibility, one Bruce’s men will certainly be happy with.

Is there a live stream?

For those in the UK, there won’t be a stream available due to blackout rules, but international fans can purchase a match pass from Robins TV or WBA TV.

Audio commentary is available from BBC Radio Bristol if you want a more City-based perspective of the match, with pre-match build-up getting under from 2pm.

And for the visitors, BBC Radio West Midlands have you covered from 2:25pm as Albion look to boost their slim play-off chances.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm along with five other Championship fixtures.

There are two early kick-offs today with Derby County hosting rivals Coventry City and Sheffield United taking on fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley at Bramall Lane, with both ties getting underway at 12:30.

And just the one second-tier match takes place tomorrow with Queens Park Rangers returning to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to host relegation battlers Peterborough United.