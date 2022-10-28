Bristol City v Swansea City: EFL expert offers winning prediction

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Swansea City will beat Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Robins will be hoping to bounce back from a dismal 2-0 defeat away at Reading last weekend and could be without a host of senior players due to injury and illness.

Both Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith will be absent while Nigel Pearson suggested another of his defensive options is touch and go due to illness ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Swans will arrive in Bristol high in confidence after their 2-0 victory over South Wales rivals Cardiff City last weekend.

Russell Martin’s side have now won seven of their last nine Championship games and will be looking to continue that impressive run against the inconsistent Robins.

Swansea’s recent form has seen them climb to fourth in the table while Saturday’s hosts are 13th after losing three and winning two of their last five games.

For Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that it will be the Swans that come away from Ashton Gate with all three points on the weekend – forecasting a 1-0 win.

He explained: “Bristol City just cannot get any consistency going. They follow up a great win at West Brom with a disappointing defeat at Reading. It is why they find themselves where they are.

“Swansea, meanwhile, are flying at the minute. They will be riding high after their derby-day win over Cardiff. I will back them to claim another victory here.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 Kasey Palmer Birmingham Coventry Hull Reading

The Verdict

Swansea certainly come into Saturday’s game with the better form.

Things have really clicked for them over the past month or so and there has been a real consistency – in terms of both performances and results.

The same cannot be said for the Robins, who have produced some eye-catching performances in recent weeks but have failed to fire on too many occasions.

It’s hard to predict which Bristol City will turn up on Sunday but given their injury issues, it does seem as though an away win could be on the cards.