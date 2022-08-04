Bristol City v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bristol City and Sunderland will both be looking to push on in the Championship in the coming months.

Set to face each other on Saturday, it will be interesting to see what the outcome will be in this particular clash at Ashton Gate.

The Robins suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hand of Hull City last weekend in the second-tier.

Sunderland meanwhile were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we have decided to share the latest team news for this fixture as well as a score prediction.

We will also reveal whether there is a live stream for this game and take a look at the kick-off time…

Latest team news

Tomas Kalas could potentially make his return to the Robins’ match-day squad after participating in an open training session on Tuesday.

The defender did not appear in any of the club’s friendlies in pre-season after sustaining an undisclosed injury over the summer.

Antoine Semenyo and Ayman Benarous will miss Saturday’s game as they continue to recover from their respective injury issues.

As for Sunderland, Niall Huggins is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his heel.

Huggins has not played for the Black Cats since their clash with Cheltenham Town in September 2021.

Ellis Simms will be pushing for a place in Sunderland’s starting eleven this weekend after recently securing a loan move to the club from Everton.

Score prediction

When you consider that both sides scored and conceded on the opening weekend of the season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Saturday’s game turns out to be an enthralling affair.

Whilst the Robins will be able to turn to Andreas Weimann for inspiration in this fixture, they will need to be wary of the threat that Ross Stewart will pose for Sunderland.

We believe that this game will end in a goal-laden draw.

Score prediction – Bristol City 2-2 Sunderland.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the fact that this game is set to take place on a Saturday afternoon, fans who reside in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will not be able to stream the game.

Highlights of the match will be shown on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Saturday’s fixture is set to start at 3pm at Ashton Gate.