Highlights Bristol City will be looking to bounce back from recent defeats and take all three points in their match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday, despite their previous struggles, may have gained some confidence with their recent win against Rotherham United.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has isssued his score prediction ahead of the Championship match.

Saturday's Championship clash between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday could be an exciting one for a number of reasons.

Take Bristol City, for example. Following their decision to part ways with Nigel Pearson recently, the Robins followed up ther 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town with a 2-0 away defeat to Cardiff City.

Those results have left the club sitting 15th heading into this weekend's round of fixtures, with just one win in their last three league games.

This weekend, though, offers the Robins a fantastic opportunity to take all three points, especially when you factor in that they are the home side.

Indeed, they welcome the Championship's bottom side Sheffield Wednesday to The Den, with the Owls having just a single league victory under their belts so far.

That victory did come last time out against Rotherham United, though, so the Owls could be playing with some renewed confidence heading into this weekend.

Sky Sports David Prutton's score prediction

With it potentially looking like a close affair heading into the weekend, then, it is perhaps somewhat surprising that David Prutton is backing Sheffield Wednesday in this one.

Indeed, the Sky Sports EFL pundit and columnist is backing Danny Rohl's Owls' to pick up back to back victories, winning 2-1 away agaisnt managerless Bristol City.

Offering his thoughts on the match and the logic behind his prediction, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "The outpouring of frustration among Bristol City fans since the departure of Nigel Pearson shows you all you need to know about what kind of man he is, and what it felt like he was building there."

"Sheffield Wednesday got off the mark at last with their first win of the season at home to Rotherham last Sunday.

"That should give them some real confidence, but they are still well adrift at the bottom. I just have a feeling they might sneak this one. Prediction: 1-2."

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday is scheduled to take place on Saturday November 4th, Kick-off at Ashton Gate is currently scheduled for 3pm.