Bristol City v Sheffield United: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United will be looking to bolster their playoff hopes tomorrow evening when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Blades were beaten 2-1 at home to Reading on Saturday, putting pressure on the need for three points against Nigel Pearson’s side on Monday.

However, Bristol City will be feeling confident after they beat Stoke City 1-0 on Friday. Nigel Pearson was starting to come under pressure after a poor run of results highlighted his mediocre record as manager of the Robins.

Pressure then, is on both managers to get the three points.

We run you through everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Latest team news

Bristol City have no new injury concerns heading into the game on Monday, having come through their win over Stoke City without any worries.

Tomas Kalas, Andy King and George Tanner are all on the long-term injury list with Han-Noah Massengo pushing for a recall into the midfield.

It will be much the same for Sheffield United, with their long-term list of absentees not reducing any time soon. Billy Sharp will miss the game but could feature for the Blades heading into the final three matches.

David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, Jack O’Connell and Charlie Goode are all out for the game with Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Chris Basham could also be thrust into the team after making his return to the bench in the Reading game.

Is there a live stream?

The game is live on Sky Sports tomorrow, with fans able to catch the action on Sky Sports Football.

Both clubs are also offering audio passes for their own coverage of the game, although the live footage will be exclusive to Sky Sports.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Ashton Gate is 17:30.

Score Prediction

Both sides have been inconsistent of late making it harder game to predict.

Sheffield United have also been goal-shy whilst Bristol City have a habit of leaking goals. Pressure is perhaps on Heckingbottom more but it’s hard to see past the quality they have in the side.

2-1 Sheffield United.