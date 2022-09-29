Bristol City v QPR: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

With the international break done, Championship football returns this weekend and Bristol City are due to host QPR at Ashton Gate.

Nigel Pearson’s side have been one the most exciting teams in the division this term – with plenty goals flying in at both ends in their games – and some have tipped them to be the surprise package in the second tier.

They had a difficult run ahead of the break, with trips away to Norwich City and Burnley, and will want to make the most of being back in Bs3.

The R’s, meanwhile, have taken 10 points from their last five games to climb to sixth in the Championship and will be happy with how the first few months of the campaign have played out under new manager Mick Beale.

With games set to come thick and fast in the next six or seven weeks due to the winter World Cup break, starting this busy period with a win could be massive for both sides.

Latest team news

There was concern for Andi Weimann after he limped off in Austria’s first game in the international break but he has been back in training this week while Pearson has revealed that Antoine Semenyo is probably now ready to start games.

Tomas Kalas is still recovering from his long-term injury and will be absent.

Beale has revealed that R’s duo Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter have been back in training so could feature against the Robins but Taylor Richards is still missing due to injury.

Striker Lyndon Dykes missed Scotland’s final game against Ukraine due to illness so it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for Saturday’s game at Ashton Gate.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Bristol City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Tammy Abraham? Yes No

Score prediction

There have been plenty of goals in both side’s games this term so with a bit of added rustiness after the international break, it could be an open game on Saturday.

It would be no surprise to see a high scoring game but City may just come out on top in a 3-2 victory to continue their winning run at Ashton Gate.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the 3pm blackout, live streams of the game will not be available for supporters in the UK.

But audio streams and, for those overseas, video coverage will be available via both club websites.

What time is kick-off?

Bristol City v QPR is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday meaning full team news should be available at 2pm.