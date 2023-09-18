With another exciting round of Championship action over, it is just a few days until the competitive chaos of the second tier continues in midweek.

Indeed, Bristol City host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Tuesday night in a clash that sees 11th and 14th place, at this early stage, face off directly.

It should be an exciting 90 minutes in BS3, with both sides looking to secure their third league victory of the season.

Ahead of the match, below, we've taken a look at all the information regarding the fixture that you could possibly need.

Let's get started with the latest team news!

Latest Bristol City team news

In terms of early news regarding injuries ahead of the Plymouth clash, one player that could miss out is Andi Weimann.

Saturday's clash versus West Bromwich Albion came too soon for the Austrian and that could be the case again on Tuesday night given the short turnaround.

Elsewhere, Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous remain out of sight and out of mind with both recovering from their respective knee injuries.

A further update from Robins boss Nigel Pearson is expected ahead of Tuesday night's clash.

Latest Plymouth Argyle team news

As for away team news, Plymouth Argyle are set to be without a few names for this clash, too.

Goalkeeper Mike Cooper returned to training last weekend, but the Argyle keeper is set for further time on the sideline following an ACL injury.

Saxon Earley is another Argyle player set to be sidelined for Tuesday night's clash following ankle surgery.

It will be interesting to get an update from Steven Schumacher on injuries when he speaks to the media ahead of the clash.

Is Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle live on TV?

Yes, Bristol City's Championship clash versus Plymouth Argyle will be available on TV in the UK on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

Is there a live stream for Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle?

Supporters who cannot attend can still watch the match via a live stream - via Sky Sports (with a subscription) or the respective club streams.

This is available due to the fixture not falling within the EFL's Saturday afternoon 3pm blackout.

For supporters wishing to purchase a live stream match pass at the price of £10, further details for Bristol City supporters can be found here.

For further details on match passes for Plymouth Argyle supporters, please click here.

How can I buy tickets for Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle?

For those wanting to attend the match in person rather than watch on a live stream, there may still be options available.

For example, those wishing to sit in the home end for the match can find ticketing information here, with plenty of seats still available for the match at the time of writing.

For those wanting to attend as an away supporter, more information on tickets can be found on the Plymouth Argyle website here.

It does seem, however, that you must be a member to purchase these at present.

What time is kick-off between Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle?

Kick-off for Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle at Ashton Gate is currently scheduled for 19:45 on Tuesday 19th September.