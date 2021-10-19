Bristol City v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bristol City welcome Nottingham Forest to Ashton Gate tonight, with two evenly-matched sides set to go head-to-head for three precious Championship points.

A win for Nigel Pearson’s men would see them end their winless run at home in the second tier that stretches back to January – and would be a real breakthrough for a side that need to break their Ashton Gate hoodoo.

For the away side, three points would continue Steve Cooper’s unbeaten run as manager of the East Midlands side in their quest to climb up the second-tier table after such a poor start to 2021/22.

Their rise has been remarkable, but the Robins are no mugs and will be a stern test for Forest after limiting the scoreline against league leaders AFC Bournemouth to 2-0.

This sets up a finely balanced tie – but who will come out on top in this tie?

We can’t answer that – but we do have all the information you need to know ahead of this evening’s clash.

Latest team news

Centre-back Rob Atkinson is in line to return tonight after missing last weekend’s match against Bournemouth due to illness, in what will be a big boost for the Robins who had seen him start every league game this season barring that one as a vital part of their defence.

Andy King is one man who will be a doubt for this game though after coming off on Saturday afternoon, with Joe Williams also joining him as another player who may not be in contention after also having to be withdrawn against the Cherries.

With this, Tyreeq Bakinson could be in line to come in for King, with Nahki Wells coming on for Williams and in with a shout of starting after receiving a frustrating lack of game time so far this term.

Han-Noah Massengo’s availability is unknown, although he did miss City’s last tie despite having the international break to recover.

For the away side, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Loic Mbe Soh will definitely be out with their respective injuries, with new signing Rodrigo Ely set to remain absent with an ankle injury.

He is set to return to training this week though, with fellow recruits Mohamed Drager and Braian Ojeda also closing in on their respective debuts after playing for the club’s Under-23s.

Is there a live stream?

Because this midweek clash is not subject to the ‘blackout’ rule, which only applies on Saturdays, viewers will be able to watch this game via the Sky Sports Red Button or via the Sky Sports app – and can also be watched by non-Sky customers via a NOW TV pass.

Forest TV are also providing a video live stream of the game to UK citizens – with a match pass costing £10. And the home side are also providing a similar service via Robins TV. A pass for the game also costs the same.

Audio coverage can be found via the same services, although those who are less willing to pay can listen to the matchday coverage through BBC Sounds for Nottingham and Bristol-biased commentary.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Ashton Gate tonight is at 7:45pm (GMT). The four other Championship fixtures this evening are also getting underway at the same time.

Here they are:

Derby County vs Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United vs Millwall

Stoke City vs AFC Bournemouth

With a number of teams including Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Millwall in and around the Robins and the Reds, there could be quite a lot of movement in the table later on. A win for the away side would even take them above Pearson’s men, with just two points separating the sides going into this one.