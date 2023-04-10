Easter Monday's Championship clash between Bristol City and Middlesbrough surprisingly throws up a match between two sides in rather similar form.

Indeed, over their last five matches, both the Robins and Middlesbrough have won two, lost two and drawn the other.

Of course, they are in very different positions in the table, but heading into this one, either side could well take the victory.

Bristol City currently sit 13th in the league standings, and even though the play-offs seem a reach with only six games remaining, finishing in the top half is well within the Robins' grasp as a short-term goal.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, currently sit 4th, now behind Luton, as well as trailing Sheffield United in second by nine points.

With the Blades not playing until after Boro, and against Burnley, a win for the away side keeps any remaining pressure on Sheffield United in the race for an automatic promotion spot.

What is David Prutton's score prediction for Bristol City v Middlesbrough?

According to Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton, that is exactly what Middlesbrough will do at Ashton Gate this evening.

Indeed, Prutton is backing the away side to come away with a 2-1 victory in the South-West, writing in his latest Sky Sports predictions column: "At this point in the season, I think it's fairly safe to say Bristol City won't be troubling the top six, but that's not to say their season is done and dusted."

"After finishing 17th and 19th across the past two seasons, Nigel Pearson will want to guide his side to as high a finish as possible from here on in.

"Two straight defeats have seen Middlesbrough slip to fourth and their automatic promotion hopes take a dip.

"But, after the defeat to champions-elect Burnley on Good Friday, I think the celebrations they witnessed may well spur them on to victory in this one."

Can Middlesbrough finish in the top two?

It has to be said that at this stage, it is looking a tough ask.

Sheffield United, having slipped somewhat previously, are well and truly back to winning ways and it is now Middlesbrough hitting a rough patch of form.

We know that in the Championship anything can happen, though, so Middlesbrough simply have to keep up the pressure for now.

Besides, heading into the play-offs, they will want to be in good form anyway, so that is yet another reason for the club to go all out for the victory away at Bristol City today.