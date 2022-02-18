Bristol City v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bristol City have only won two of their last seven league games.

But victory this weekend against Middlesbrough could bring them above Swansea City in the table and closer to the play-off places.

The gap to the top six is currently 12 points for Nigel Pearson’s side, but it is their opponents this weekend that occupy sixth place.

For Chris Wilder’s men, they have three clubs breathing down their necks who could all leapfrog the side if they lose this weekend.

Being inside the top six also puts a target on their back, which will add pressure to the occasion.

But a win could bring Boro up to fourth in the Championship, if results elsewhere go their way.

The game takes place at Ashton Gate.

Latest team news

Max O’Leary was taken off during the second half of the Swansea City defeat, meaning David Bentley may deputise in goal for City.

George Tanner, Matty James and Andy King will all remain sidelined this weekend, but Joe Williams may make a return to the side.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Yannick Bolasie? Portsmouth Oxford United Plymouth Argyle Colchester United

Meanwhile, Wilder will need to have Matt Crooks assessed before making a decision on his availability.

Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun both played well in the absence of Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore, giving the Boro boss a welcome selection headache with regards to his attack this weekend.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

This clash kicks off at 3pm.