Bristol City v Luton Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bristol City host Luton Town at Ashton Gate in the Sky Bet Championship this evening as they look to claim a long-awaited league win at home.

The 0-0 draw against Preston North End on Saturday saw the Robins stretch their winless run in Bs3 to a record 12 games and they now welcome a Luton side that enjoyed their trip to the South West last season.

Nathan Jones’ side came from behind to win 3-2 at Ashton Gate in April but City have looked a much stronger team in 2021/22.

The Robins sit 11th in the Championship as things stand, on eight points from six games, and are only above 12th-placed Luton on goal difference.

A victory for either side could see them close the gap on the top six to just a point, should results elsewhere go their way.

There’s a lot to play for at Ashton Gate tonight, then, and here is all you need to know ahead of the clash this evening…

Latest team news

Nigel Pearson revealed in his pre-match press conference that he has no new injury concerns heading into tonight’s game and suggested that changes would not be made just for the sake of rotation.

Joe Williams is back fit but whether we will see Callum O’Dowda, who has not featured since being forced off due to injury early in the season opener, remains unclear.

The Hatters, meanwhile, are likely to be boosted by the return of a number of players that were not available for the weekend’s draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking ahead of the game, Jones explained: “There are a few that didn’t quite make it for the weekend that will be fit for tomorrow night. It has been a reasonably quick turnaround, yesterday has given us a little bit of an added bonus as well so we should be in slightly better shape.”

Is there a live stream?

The match is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports via the red button, with Stoke City v Barnsley picked as the game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels.

Coverage of the game will also be available via RobinsTV for City fans and iFollow for Luton supporters.

What time is kick-off?

The midweek Sky Bet Championship game will kick off at 7.45pm this evening and looks set to be an exciting game under the floodlights, with both sides looking to build on solid starts to the 2021/22 campaign and the hosts keen to end their dreadful run at home.