Wednesday night should see a fascinating Championship clash take place at Ashton Gate, when Bristol City host Ipswich Town.

Following the October international break, Bristol City made an ideal return to action at the weekend, with a 1-0 win at home to Coventry City courtesy of summer signing Rob Dickie's first goal for the club.

As a result, the Robins now go into this midweek round of eighth in the Championship table, just a point adrift of the play-off places.

Ipswich meanwhile, are yet to play since the break, having seen their trip to Rotherham United on Friday night postponed due to the weather.

Even so, it has still been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Kieran McKenna's side following promotion last season, having taken 28 points from 11 league games so far.

That means the Tractor Boys currently sit second in the table, six points clear of the play-off places, with that game in hand.

This therefore, looks well set to be an entertaining encounter between the two sides, so we've taken a look at some of the big questions ahead of that game, right here.

What is the team news ahead of Bristol City vs Ipswich?

There are a number of concerns for Bristol City going into this one, with midfielder Jason Knight and defender Kal Naismith missing the win over Coventry at the weekend with illness and a calf problem respectively.

Striker Nakhi Wells could also be absent, having been forced to sit out Saturday's victory with an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, defensive trio George Tanner, Zak Vyner and Rob Atkinson have all been out for extended periods through injury, as has midfielder Ayman Benerous, who like the latter, has been recovering from ACL injury recently.

Elsewhere, summer signing Ross McCrorie has been ruled until new year after undergoing surgery before he had even made his debut for the Robins.

Ipswich meanwhile, will be without winger Wes Burns, who is facing a period on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury while on international duty with Wales earlier in the month.

Midfielder Lee Evans will also be out for an extended spell, after recently undergoing surgery on a knee problem.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if striker Freddie Ladapo will be available for this one, given he had been due to miss Friday night's trip to his former club Rotherham, due to an Achilles injury.

Are tickets still available for Bristol City vs Ipswich?

For home fans, tickets for the match on Wednesday night are still available, with prices for adults ranging from £27.25 to £40.25 depending on the area of the ground.

However, club members will see a discount of £5 applied to the cost of those tickets for the game.

Tickets are also on sale for away Ipswich fans, at a price of £30. That is after the club were given an additional allocation of 911 tickets - classed as unsheltered seating - last week, that is sold out, will take the Tractor Boys' following for the game to 3,414.

Is Bristol City vs Ipswich on TV?

Bristol City vs Ipswich has not been selected for feature broadcast on Wednesday night. However, it will be available to watch live via the red button on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Highlights of the match will also be shown on the Football League round-up show on ITV 4 from 11:00pm on Wednesday night, and from 12:30am on Thursday morning on ITV 1.

What time does Bristol City vs Ipswich kick-off?

The match between Bristol City and Ipswich Town at Ashton Gate is due to kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 25th October.

Team news for the game will be announced one hour before kick-off, at 6:45pm.