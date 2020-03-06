Bristol City v Fulham: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats and more…

Football League World travel to Ashton Gate tomorrow as Bristol City celebrate their 125th anniversary by hosting play-off rivals Fulham in the lunchtime kick-off.

Scott Parker’s men will no doubt be hoping to spoil the party in BS3 as they look to pile more pressure on the top two.

Fulham trail second-place Leeds United by five points but with 10 games left of the season, the West London club will likely feel that an automatic promotion place is not out of reach yet.

The visitors arrive at Ashton Gate on the back of consecutive victories against Swansea City and Preston North End, two other teams chasing a top-six finish.

They face a City side that are in the midst of another of their winless runs, having drawn 1-1 with Millwall at the Den last weekend.

That result means Lee Johnson’s men have now gone four games without a win in the Championship, though they remain just two points of the play-offs.

The Robins will be wearing a one-off kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary and Ashton Gate is likely to be rocking, so the hosts will be desperate to claim a famous victory to mark the occasion–though I’m sure they’ll take three points any way they can get them.

Both City and Fulham still have a number of the Championship’s top sides to play before the end of the season, which will likely make them all the more determined to get a result tomorrow.

Johnson still seems unsure of exactly who his best XI are and how they fit together but they looked improved in the 4-4-2 they set up in against Millwall at the Den.

With Dan Bentley still out, Niki Maenpaa looks set to start in goal again but you feel Jack Hunt may return to the side to add some extra nous and physicality at right-back.

Niclas Eliasson has been hot and cold for the Robins this season but is the joint-top provider of assists in the division, so will surely come back into the XI for this one with Callum O’Dowda dropping out. January signing Nahki Wells may have to make his impact from the bench.

The clash between Fulham’s main man Aleksander Mitrovic and City’s physical centre-back duo Tomas Kalas and Nathan Baker looks like it could be a really intriguing one.

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Bristol City right-back? Mark Wilson Ricky Foster Nicky Hunt Brendan Moloney

Aboubakar Kamara’s late goal against Preston sealed the victory last weekend and may well have earned him a start against the Robins.

Joe Bryan remains sidelined so he won’t get his Ashton Gate homecoming. Long-time friend and fellow academy product Bobby Reid will but it is going to be interesting to see what his reception is like given he left for rivals Cardiff City in 2018.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last four games at Ashton Gate, with City’s last victory coming in 1990.

Can the Robins put an end to that run on their big day out? Or will Fulham spoil the party to boost their automatic promotion chances?

The clash between the two sides tomorrow looks a mouthwatering prospect.