Bristol City v Coventry City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

For the second time this season, Bristol City and Coventry will face off, and the Sky Blues will be hoping it goes nothing like their Carabao Cup encounter back in August.

Mark Robins’ side hosted Tuesday night’s opposition back in August at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium due to the unplayable pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and it was the Robins who ran rampant with a 4-1 success to move into round two.

Bristol City, managed by Nigel Pearson, did start the 2022-23 Championship season in decent form, but three defeats on the spin has seen them tumble down to 13th position in the table.

Coventry meanwhile picked up their first league win of the season at the eighth time of asking this past weekend when they recorded a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough, although they still sit bottom of the table.

Latest team news

There is a major issue for Pearson to contend with when Coventry come to Ashton Gate as young prodigy Alex Scott has to serve a one-match suspension due to picking up five yellow cards already.

A number of different players could come in, with Han-Noah Massengo potentially coming off the bench, or perhaps veteran Andy King will come in.

Another option would be for Mark Sykes to move from wing-back, and that would give Kane Wilson a chance to pick up his first Championship start for the club after four substitute appearances, whilst forward Antoine Semenyo will be chomping at the bit for his own maiden start this season.

As for Coventry, they have no fresh injury concerns coming off their win against Boro, and they’ll once again be without Gus Hamer, who will serve the second match of his four-game ban for a red card against Birmingham – his second dismissal of the season.

It’s perfectly feasible that Robins could go with the same 11 that started in Chris Wilder’s last match in charge of Middlesbrough, but the team could also be freshened up with the likes of Michael Rose, Josh Eccles or Martyn Waghorn.

Is there a live stream?

This round of midweek Championship fixtures is one that will have Sky Sports red button coverage, so anyone with a Sky Sports subscription can watch the Robins against the Sky Blues on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Alternatively, the match can be viewed on either club’s streaming service for a price of £10.

What time is kick-off?

Referee James Bell will blow his whistle at 7:45pm at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Score prediction

Coventry have had a couple of strong results now, with draws away at Birmingham and Luton as well as a home success over Middlesbrough.

However, Bristol City can be very dangerous on the attack with Semenyo and Andreas Weimann, therefore we will go with a 2-1 win for the Robins.