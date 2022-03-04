Bristol City v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Bristol City and Birmingham will face off in a clash this weekend that could have some interesting repercussions based on the outcome.

For the Robins, three points here would see them climb gradually towards the top end of the division and could see them establish a platform on which they could build next year. The play-offs look out of the question for this year but a good run of form and who knows?

As for the Blues, they need a win to ensure they climb as far away from the relegation spots as possible. Whilst they have looked bright at times this year and are already 14 points off the drop, a bad run of games in this division can see you pulled right back into the thick of it. That magic points tally of 40 points isn’t too far out of reach and a win here could take them one step closer to safety.

There is some talent in both sides then and neither will want to settle for a draw either – even if they’re both stuck in the wrong end of the Championship.

Three points means plenty to both sides here still – and they’ll both still be gunning for that win at the weekend.

Latest team news

For Bristol City, they’ll be happy to hear that Tomas Kalas should be able to feature in this game, as could Matty James, who is now back in the fold with the Robins squad. There aren’t too many fresh injury concerns for the second tier outfit either, which will be music to the ears of boss Nigel Pearson ahead of this game.

For Birmingham, there is even more good news. As a side riddled with injuries this year, supporters will be delighted to hear that there could be some players in line for a return. One big name that has been mentioned is Tahith Chong, who was exciting for the Blues in the first half of the season until he was ruled out with injury.

While he isn’t necessarily fully fit right now, he is well on his way and could perhaps sneak onto the bench and make a cameo at some point. Even better news is that Marc Roberts could also be on his way back into contention and as a first-team regular, he could certainly be in the mix if he is match fit.

Maxime Colin though might be one face who isn’t able to get a game this weekend.

Is there a live stream?

As the game is kicking off alongside most of the other Championship matches, it will not be available on a stream tomorrow. It isn’t televised and the only way you will be able to tune into the match is if you listen in via the radio or live outside of the UK and have an iFollow subscription.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start on Saturday, March 5 at 3pm.

Score Prediction

It could be a close contest, with both teams near to each other in the division and both desperate for the points.

That could ultimately lead to both playing out a score draw – 2-2.