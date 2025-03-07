This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bristol City are one of several clubs involved in the fight for a play-off place in the Championship, and after having their struggles on the road earlier in the season, they have finally broken their duck away from home.

The Robins have been excellent at times in 2024/25, and without a consistent number nine, Liam Manning has been able to inspire his relatively young side to a strong campaign which could culminate in promotion to the Premier League.

While there are still a number of weeks to go before the top six is decided, the club need to carry on their form and goals will be needed to ensure that they end up as one of the sides still playing football after 3 May.

Bristol City have not quite had that leading goalscorer from their strikers so far this season, with Anis Mehmeti picking up the brunt of the goals. However, there are questions surrounding the future of their number 21 after another strong year.

Verdict made on Nahki Wells' future at Bristol City

Nahki Wells has been spectacular for the Robins over the course of the last five years since making the £5m switch from Burnley, and he has continued to find the back of the net once again this season.

However, he will be 35 by the time the 2025/26 campaign starts, and with his contract due to expire in the summer, a decision has to be made on his future.

Manning has stated in the past that conversations will be held with Wells, and Football League World has asked their Bristol City Fan Pundit, Jack Buchanan, if he believes the striker's deal should be renewed for another year.

He told FLW: "I'd say we give Nahki Wells an extra year. I think it was in 2022 that he signed that three-year deal after having a bit of an upturn in form that season.

"He's putting in a good shift and it's one of those where I think we probably wait until the season's over whether we renew everything. If we're still in the Championship, it's worth giving him an extra year because he's good to have around, he's got good experience."

Jack continued: "It’s a bit like Andy King and Matty James, who we had last season. They’re maybe not going to start every game, and they’re not really at the fitness levels to play 90 minutes, but he’s good to have a round and a good option if need be.

"Whereas if by any means we go up then no. I think he'll go for free and he'll probably end up at a lower mid-table Championship team and he'll do alright or an upper League One team – maybe somewhere like Wrexham if they don't go up, for example."

Nahki Wells League One stats by season (TransferMarkt) Season Club Apps Goals Assists 2010/11 Carlisle United 3 - - 2013/14 Bradford City 19 14 2

Wells' future could depend on which division Bristol City find themselves in

This season has been extremely promising for Bristol City, and they have an excellent chance of finishing in the Championship play-off places for the first time since 2008.

However, for Wells, promotion could see his time at Ashton Gate come to an end as he will find it difficult to keep up with the pace and demands of the Premier League.

He is not getting any younger, and there will always be a risk in keeping hold of players who are entering the twilight of their careers, but the former QPR man has aged like a fine wine in the last couple of seasons and could be of use in the Championship.

Nevertheless, it is crucial that Bristol City sign a new number nine in the summer as they must find a player capable of scoring 20+ goals in the second tier if they miss out on the top six in 2024/25.