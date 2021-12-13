Bristol City update hands potential boost to Portsmouth, Huddersfield & Middlesbrough in January transfer race

Bristol City have no motivation to make a move for AFC Wimbledon defender Nesta Guinness-Walker at the moment, according to The Bristol Post.

The Robins were previously named alongside Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough as three Championship clubs interested in the 22-year-old defender.

A report from The Sun over the weekend revealed that Portsmouth are hoping to take advantage of the fact that Guinness-Walker’s current deal at Plough Lane expires in the summer and eyeing a cut-price deal in January.

It is said that Pompey have money to spend as they look to boost their promotion push while it seems they may not face competition for his signature from the South West.

The Bristol Post has revealed that Guinness-Walker is on City’s watchlist but as it stands there is no motivation to make a move for the defender.

It is understood that the Robins’ stance could change were Portsmouth to make an offer next month.

Dons boss Mark Robinson has suggested previously that the Plough Lane outfit had opened negotiations over a new deal for the in-demand left-back.

The Verdict

City’s stance on Guinness-Walker looks a boost for the other clubs keen on the defender, particularly Portsmouth as it would’ve been hard for them to compete with a Championship side.

Signing the 22-year-old next month would seem a somewhat strange move given how strong the club’s options are at left wing-back, with Callum O’Dowda, Cam Pring, and Jay Dasilva in the squad.

That said, if they feel he’s a strong option for the future and moving in January is the only way a deal can be done then it might be something they feel has to be done.

Portsmouth’s action could force their hand but you have to feel they have more pressing issues to address in January and it doesn’t seem as if they will be a huge amount of money to spend.