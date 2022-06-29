Bristol City update emerges amid uncertainty over Burnley midfielder’s future

Bristol City stand to profit from any potential sale of Josh Brownhill away from Burnley.

The former Robins’ player has been linked with up to seven Premier League sides as the Clarets weigh up their options over a possible sale.

According to Bristol Live, it is understood that the club hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the midfielder.

With Burnley reportedly valuing the 26-year-old at £15 million, that means City stand to gain a hefty sum as part of their initial agreement to sell Brownhill in January 2020.

Brownhill initially departed for a fee reportedly worth £9 million, in a deal that also saw Nakhi Wells go the other way.

The former City player spent three and a half seasons at Ashton Gate before signing with Sean Dyche’s side.

But since the club has been relegated to the Championship, top flight clubs are circling around Brownhill in order to keep him in the premiere division in the country.

That means City could stand to gain a seven-figure sum from any potential sale.

This would be a boost to the club’s transfer plans as Nigel Pearson looks to strengthen his side ahead of the latest Championship campaign.

The Verdict

It was a shrewd move to include a sell-on clause in a deal that was already quite lucrative for City at the time.

This would be a vindication of the club’s negotiation methods and secure a nice windfall from a deal completed over two years ago.

This is also a blueprint for how the club will likely negotiate deals going forward as it is an easy way to guarantee future income alongside a transfer fee.

Brownhill deserves the move to a Premier League side, so City will be looking closely to see what decisions Burnley make over his future.