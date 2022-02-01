Bristol City transfer stance over deal for 23-year-old revealed

Bristol City had to fend off interest from divisional rivals to keep hold of Jay Dasilva and with the window now shut, the Robins have been successful in holding onto the defender.

It wasn’t for want of trying though, with Bristol Live reporting that there was initially a number of loan deals to try and lure the player away from Ashton Gate for at least the remainder of the campaign but these were snubbed.

The defender often manages to get gametime with Bristol City and has featured 20 times in the league for the club so far this campaign. However, only 12 of those have been starts and with the player not a guaranteed starter at Ashton Gate, there were teams circling for his services.

The player has proven that he can cut it in the Championship, playing close to 100 league games in the second tier during his career so far. It looked though as if he might end up spending at least the rest of the campaign elsewhere, with other teams sniffing around him.

One of those clubs, Birmingham, looked like they may be able to swoop to bring the 23-year-old in on a deal. Despite launching a move to try and secure the player though, their bid was ultimately snubbed. That comes down to, according to Bristol Live, not offering the Robins enough in terms of wages and also because of Nigel Pearson’s reluctance to hand him over to another Championship team.

Dasilva should now continue to feature fairly frequently for Bristol City, as they look to try and ensure they have enough in the tank to push a bit further up the division. Although he is not a guaranteed starter, he should certainly see himself feature at least more often for the Robins in the second half of the campaign, especially with Nigel Pearson eager to hold onto him.

The Verdict

Bristol City holding onto Jay Dasilva isn’t a bad move because of his ability at Championship level. They know he can do a job for them at the back and while he may not be nailed on to start games, he can certainly come into the side if needs be.

The Robins have probably done the smart thing in holding onto him for now, especially if the deal wasn’t really good enough from Birmingham. If it would have seen the side losing out personally and financially, then it was right to snub the approaches from the Blues.

Instead of seeing him do the business for Lee Bowyer for the rest of the season then, they can at least call upon the 23-year-old for his services if they need to. He’ll do the job when called upon, there is no question about that, but it’s doubtful he will now become an instant starter.

He may have had more action with Birmingham but it would have made them a stronger side – and considering where both teams are in the table, that might have been a bad move.